WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 9 February 2023, 8:00 EET



WithSecure Corporation's Annual Report for 2022 has been published. The report is attached to this release, and it is available on the company website.

The Annual Report includes the Board of Directors’ report, Financial Statements, Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance Statement, and Remuneration Report. The report is available in Finnish and English.

In accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements, WithSecure has published the Board of Directors’ report and the financial statements as an XHTML file. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements of the consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags, and the notes to the financial statements with XBRL block tags. XBRL tags are not audited.

Contact information:

Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director

WithSecure Corporation

+358 50 487 1044

investor-relations@withsecure.com





