WithSecure Corporation: Change in the holding of own shares

WithSecure Oyj
WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 25 April 2023, at 11:00 EEST

WithSecure Corporation’s Annual General Meeting held on 21 March 2023 resolved that approximately 40% of the annual remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors will be paid as company shares. Accordingly, WithSecure Corporation has transferred without consideration a total of 78,306 of the company’s own shares to the members of the Board of Directors.

Following the transaction, WithSecure holds 226,120 of its own shares.

Contact information

Laura Viita
Director, Investor relations and sustainability
WithSecure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
investor-relations@withsecure.com