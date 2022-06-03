U.S. markets open in 7 hours 10 minutes

WithSecure Corporation issues financial outlook for F-Secure for 2022

WithSecure Oyj
·1 min read
In this article:
  • FSOYF

WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release (Inside information), 3 June 2022, 8:00 EEST

WithSecure Corporation issues financial outlook for F-Secure for 2022

As announced in a stock exchange release on 17 February 2022, WithSecure Corporation will pursue towards the separation of the Consumer Security business through a partial demerger.
WithSecure Corporation Board of Directors, with future F-Secure Corporation Board of Directors, issues financial outlook for F-Secure for 2022, due to the advanced status of the demerger process.

We expect F-Secure revenue to grow by 4-6% year-on-year.

Due to necessary investments into establishing our independence and ensuring future growth, we will see lower profitability during the rest of the year compared to Q1/2022. Thus, we expect the adjusted EBITA to be approximately 40% for the full year 2022.

We retain our earlier published medium-term targets (by 2025):

  • Growth: High single digit organic revenue growth

  • Profitability: After initial growth investments, adjusted EBITA margin of above 42 per cent

  • Dividend Yield: F-Secure aims to pay around or above 50 per cent of net profit as dividend on an annual basis

Contact information:

Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director

WithSecure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
investor-relations@withsecure.com
investor.relations@f-secure.com

Sari Somerkallio, CFO
F-Secure


