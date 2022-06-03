WithSecure Corporation issues financial outlook for F-Secure for 2022
WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release (Inside information), 3 June 2022, 8:00 EEST
As announced in a stock exchange release on 17 February 2022, WithSecure Corporation will pursue towards the separation of the Consumer Security business through a partial demerger.
WithSecure Corporation Board of Directors, with future F-Secure Corporation Board of Directors, issues financial outlook for F-Secure for 2022, due to the advanced status of the demerger process.
We expect F-Secure revenue to grow by 4-6% year-on-year.
Due to necessary investments into establishing our independence and ensuring future growth, we will see lower profitability during the rest of the year compared to Q1/2022. Thus, we expect the adjusted EBITA to be approximately 40% for the full year 2022.
We retain our earlier published medium-term targets (by 2025):
Growth: High single digit organic revenue growth
Profitability: After initial growth investments, adjusted EBITA margin of above 42 per cent
Dividend Yield: F-Secure aims to pay around or above 50 per cent of net profit as dividend on an annual basis
Contact information:
Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director
WithSecure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
investor-relations@withsecure.com
investor.relations@f-secure.com
Sari Somerkallio, CFO
F-Secure