WithSecure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Scott Reininga

WithSecure Oyj
·1 min read

WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 9 December 2022 at 17:00 EET

WithSecure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Scott Reininga

Based on the Performance Share Matching Plan, announced on 2 September 2022, the following share acquisitions have been made.


____________________________________________

 

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Reininga, Scott

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: WithSecure Corporation

LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16

 

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20221209101716_9

____________________________________________

 

Transaction date: 2022-12-08

Venue: XHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000519228

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

 

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 73621 Unit price: 1.3583 EUR

 

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 73621 Volume weighted average price: 1.3583 EUR

Contact information :

Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director, WithSecure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
investor-relations@withsecure.com


