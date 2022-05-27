U.S. markets open in 8 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,053.75
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,557.00
    -43.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,275.50
    -3.75 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,836.50
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.19
    +0.10 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.00
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.10
    +0.14 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0761
    +0.0028 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.50
    -0.87 (-3.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2646
    +0.0041 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.7790
    -0.3230 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,997.87
    -724.17 (-2.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    626.92
    -34.23 (-5.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.92
    +42.17 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,777.48
    +172.64 (+0.65%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

WithSecure and F-Secure Capital Markets Day on 3 June 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
WithSecure Oyj
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FSOYF

WithSecure Corporation, Press Release, 27 May 2022, at 8:00 EEST

WithSecure and F-Secure Capital Markets Day on 3 June 2022

WithSecure and F-Secure will arrange a Capital Markets Day for their analysts and investors on Friday 3 June 2022.

WithSecure Capital Markets Day is held at 9 am to 12 pm EEST. The following persons are presenting:

  • Juhani Hintikka, President and CEO (WithSecure)

  • Antti Koskela, Chief Product Officer

  • Ashley Clark, VP, Commercial (Solutions Business Unit)

  • Janne Pirttilahti, VP, Cloud Protection

  • Tom Jansson, Chief Financial Officer

F-Secure Capital Markets Day is held at 13 to 16 pm EEST. The following persons are presenting:

  • Timo Laaksonen, CEO (F-Secure)

  • Toby White, Chief Technology Officer

  • Sari Somerkallio, Chief Financial Officer

Both events are available via direct webcast. Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions during the events. A recording of each event will be published afterwards on the companies’ websites.

Links to the direct webcast are the following:

WithSecure Capital Markets Day

https://event.prospectumlive.com/withsecure-capital-markets-day

F-Secure Capital Markets Day

https://event.prospectumlive.com/f-secure-capital-markets-day

Analysts and investors attending the events on-site (Tanssin talo, Kaapeliaukio 3, 00180 Helsinki) are kindly requested to register by Tuesday 31 May 2022 through the address investor-relations@withsecure.com

Contact information:

Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director
+358 50 487 1044
investor-relations@withsecure.com


Recommended Stories