U.S. markets close in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,511.97
    -18.44 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,571.92
    -106.43 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,146.11
    -74.40 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,070.15
    +0.03 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.08
    -1.20 (-1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.40
    -29.60 (-1.51%)
     

  • Silver

    24.67
    -0.47 (-1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1039
    -0.0032 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3680
    +0.0410 (+1.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3096
    -0.0044 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.5230
    +0.8350 (+0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,299.77
    +565.07 (+1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,084.05
    +43.78 (+4.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
JOBS:

March jobs: Payrolls rise 431,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.6%

Results came in lower than expected but the unemployment rate hovers near historic lows

WithSecure™ off to strong start and wins managed detection and response partnership with Fortune 500 company

·2 min read

HELSINKI, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WithSecure™, formerly F-Secure Business, has earned a multi-year contract from a global Fortune 500 company. The agreement to provide WithSecure™ Countercept, an award-winning managed detection and response (MDR) service, was closed just shortly after raising EUR77 million to fund the growth strategy of the newly launched corporate security brand.

"WithSecure's start is a tremendous success and I couldn't be more pleased," said WithSecure™ President and CEO, Juhani Hintikka. "Our unique positioning as the ideal security partner for large enterprises is attracting investors and resonating with companies. Our managed detection and response service is the perfect way to deliver these capabilities to organizations that need a team of professionals ready to counter highly-skilled threat actors 24/7."

The UK-based Fortune 500 company chose Countercept to take advantage of WithSecure's reputation as a reliable cyber security partner providing solutions that are fit for today's and tomorrow's threats. The new partner was also attracted to the service's ability to provide visibility into their networks to help them improve their security posture.

"Offering measurable security outcomes instead of a tick-the-box product has been perceived as one of our key values," said Tim Orchard, Executive Vice President for WithSecure™ Solutions. "We're excited to welcome another organization to the list of global enterprises that recognize the value of Countercept's world-class cyber defense capabilities. This partnership also strengthens our position as leading MDR provider from Europe."

More information on WithSecure™ is available on its website: www.withsecure.com.

About WithSecure™
WithSecure™, formerly F-Secure Business, is cyber security's reliable partner. IT service providers, MSSPs and businesses – along with the largest financial institutions, manufacturers, and thousands of the world's most advanced communications and technology providers – trust us for outcome-based cyber security that protects and enables their operations. Our AI-driven protection secures endpoints and cloud collaboration, and our intelligent detection and response are powered by experts who identify business risks by proactively hunting for threats and confronting live attacks. Our consultants partner with enterprises and tech challengers to build resilience through evidence-based security advice. With more than 30 years of experience in building technology that meets business objectives, we've built our portfolio to grow with our partners through flexible commercial models.

WithSecure™ Corporation was founded in 1988, and is listed on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd.

WithSecure™ media relations
Adam Pilkey
+358406378859

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/withsecure/r/withsecure--off-to-strong-start-and-wins-managed-detection-and-response-partnership-with-fortune-500,c3538268

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/withsecure-off-to-strong-start-and-wins-managed-detection-and-response-partnership-with-fortune-500-company-301515926.html

SOURCE WithSecure

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Micron, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock rose 3% on March 29 after the memory chipmaker posted its second-quarter earnings report. Micron's 25% revenue growth in the second quarter easily surpassed its previous guidance for 17% to 23% growth. It also represented its eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth.

  • Is it a Smart Choice to Invest in Union Pacific (UNP)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Infrastructure Value Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. On an absolute basis, the Strategy delivered gains across six of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out of 11 total) in the fourth quarter, with the […]

  • GameStop plans stock split, BlackBerry stock lower after earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the dip in BlackBerry shares after earnings report data and the rise in GameStop shares as the company announces its plans for a stock split.

  • ‘We’re headed for a family feud’: My father offered his 3 kids equal monetary gifts. My siblings took cash. I took stock. It’s soared in value — now they’re crying foul

    ‘Both are insistent that I'm taking money that is morally theirs. There's no changing their mind.’

  • ‘The single biggest issue facing’ cannabis markets, according to Weedmaps CEO

    Weedmaps CEO Chris Beals joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what's standing in the way of federal cannabis legalization, legal marijuana markets, and whether inflation is also hitting the weed industry.

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for over 5 years according to Bill Gates. If you want to read about some more stocks in the portfolio of Bill Gates, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years. Bill Gates stepped down […]

  • Market Sell-Off: Is 3M Stock a Buy Now?

    The dip in the share price and the stock's high dividend yield is attracting investors, but is it worth buying?

  • Here's Why Cassava Sciences Stock Could Make a Comeback

    Betting on turnarounds in companies that others are too scared to touch can be a successful strategy for some investors. Farsighted investors who recognize the enduring potential of a business -- even during its most vulnerable hours -- can sometimes (but of course, not always) get outsize returns if they're right. One biotech stock that could be ripe for exactly that kind of play is Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA), which is down over 70% from its high in July of last year as a result of a parade of misfortunes.

  • Kinder Morgan pipeline JV files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with at least $500M in debt

    The Chapter 11 petition was filed in response to an upcoming debt repayment obligation, Ruby said in a March 31 statement.

  • 3 Reasons AMD Stock Could Surprise the Bears

    Semiconductor stocks have been a good place to invest in recent years, but it's been a rough start to 2022. The PHLX Semiconductor Sector index has dropped 8.1% year to date, while the Nasdaq Composite has performed a bit better, down 6.1% at the time of writing. The Ukraine-Russia war has some investors thinking ahead to what a Chinese takeover of Taiwan would do to the supply chain, including Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).

  • Why Nio Stock Is Taking Off Today

    What happened Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock shot up Friday morning, surging as high as 8.6% by 10:15 a.m. ET. After stagnating in recent months, Nio's deliveries rocketed in March, with the electric vehicle (EV) maker even setting a new quarterly record.

  • Rivian Stock Alert: Tesla Rival Asks for Patience

    The first quarter was brutal for Rivian . The stock took a beating on Wall Street after the company failed to deliver on its vehicle delivery promises. This confusion demonstrated by Rivian had prompted Elon Musk, the CEO of the great rival Tesla , to react.

  • These 10 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the notable stocks skyrocketing today. To take a look at some more stocks that are rising, go to These 5 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today. Overall, the markets are in the red today and losing their steam after closing four days in the positive following mixed messages coming […]

  • 4 No-Brainer Stocks Down 32% to 71% That You Can Buy Today

    Four no-brainer stocks you can buy today are Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD), and T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW). This shift is what gives Marqeta momentum.

  • Massive S&P options trade may have roiled U.S. stocks on Thursday

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Traders are pointing to a massive quarterly options trade on Thursday they said was from a JPMorgan fund as one reason why the stock market took a nosedive late in the day, as options flows linked to the trade exacerbated market weakness. The S&P 500 Index fell 1.2% in the last hour of trading on Thursday, marking the largest hourly drop for the index in more than three weeks. It finished the day down 1.56%, with some attributing part of the weakness to the large options trade that went down earlier in the day.

  • 10 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 10 EV penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip reading about the EV industry, its growth in 2021, and major players in the industry, go directly to 5 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now. The EV Market and Government Initiatives For It According to the Electric […]

  • Is UiPath Stock a Buy Now?

    UiPath's (NYSE: PATH) stock price plunged 14% during after-hours trading on March 30 following the release of its fourth-quarter earnings report. The automation software developer's revenue rose 39% year over year to $289.7 million, which beat analysts' estimates by $6.5 million. UiPath's headline numbers weren't disastrous, but its stock now trades more than 50% below its IPO price of $56 a share set last April.

  • Roblox, DoorDash, and AMC All Have This 1 Thing in Common

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), and AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) make an unlikely trio. The metaverse pioneer is rarely grouped with the food delivery service and movie theater chain. Each has substantially increased its share counts, which could have negative implications for shareholders.

  • Yield curve inverts premarket on the heels of the March jobs report

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down how stock futures, Treasuries, and the oil market are trading premarket after the March jobs report was released.