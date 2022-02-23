U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,324.75
    +24.75 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,678.00
    +153.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,976.00
    +113.25 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.90
    +15.70 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.27
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.30
    -5.10 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1337
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    +0.0160 (+0.83%)
     

  • Vix

    28.81
    +1.06 (+3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3598
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0450
    +0.0050 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,121.11
    +993.20 (+2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    868.69
    +34.40 (+4.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Witnessing the 18-Year Coworking Evolution - Interview with Jane Hu, Director of Centre Success, Arcc Spaces

·4 min read

SINGAPORE, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the cost of traditional office spaces continues to rise, an increasing number of businesses are choosing to share offices instead. While the concept originated in the United States and Europe, this shared office trend had spread throughout Asia and other parts of the world.

Founded in Singapore, Arcc Spaces started its business journey as early as 2003 with humble beginnings. It gradually grew to become one of the leading flexible workspace service providers in the region, with 16 locations across Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Jane Hu, Director of Centre Success of Shanghai, is a rare witness to and an important participant in the company's growing years.

Jane Hu, Director of Centre Success, Arcc Spaces, Shanghai
Jane Hu joined Arcc Spaces in 2004 and worked with the first batch in Shanghai on their early projects. She was previously in the hospitality industry for many years. During her time in five-star hotels, Jane foresaw the way of work would change, and there would be a huge demand for flexible workspace. Due to the convenience and professional administrative support shared workspaces provided, Jane believed that firms and individuals could greatly improve their productivity and efficiency. She decided to take a leap of faith to join a brand new industry, leaving her management position in the hotel. She started her career with Arcc Spaces, while keeping the faith of hospitality in her heart.

  • Aim For Customer Satisfaction

Jane participated in all the workspace projects of Arcc Spaces in Shanghai. She handled every stage of the projects, including supervision of renovation, procurement, and team construction.

She believes in providing a well-designed and fully-equipped workplace as well as fulfilling the customers' satisfaction.

"Some individuals may find it incredible to work in a company for 18 years. But to me, this is simply natural because every day is filled with novelty. Each project is a new challenge, and meeting every new client is a new beginning. All these serve as my motivation," Jane shared.

  • Mutual Respect: The Core of Hospitality

One of Jane's routines is to visit the offices of different clients to chat with them. She enjoys doing that and believes sincere communication helps build amicable relationships and establish mutual trust with clients.

Instead of following the old stereotype that the customer is always right, she believes that treating her clients as equals can help her determine their real needs. The latter may harm the long-term relationship because the underlying problem isn't solved. On the contrary, putting herself in the clients' shoes and thinking about their situation will allow her to form a clear picture and provide suitable solutions.

  • Winning Through Service: A Long Way to Go

The market of shared office spaces is becoming more subdivided. It is evolving, with a clearer product segmentation. Some office providers are design-focussed, while others provide technologically advanced facilities. Arcc Spaces differentiates itself by putting elevated hospitality and customer engagement at the core of its service.

It has always been Jane Hu's goal to pursue a higher level of customer satisfaction and reputation.

"Arcc Spaces is more than a workplace – we are our clients' business partners. It is necessary to have a long-term development perspective as we have a long journey ahead to win their trust and foster our reputation in the market. Over the years, the space and facilities will become old. Instead, it is the smiles on our clients' faces that will stay fresh every day," she shared.

About Arcc Spaces

Arcc Spaces is a shared workspace brand with 16 locations across Asia that works with corporates to transform the way they work and drive innovation through a network of hospitality-led spaces. Headquartered in Singapore, Arcc Spaces has locations across Malaysia, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong. We provide access to a collection of beautifully designed business hubs, lounges and labs grounded in landmark projects across the world's gateway cities to empower today's leaders to meet, collaborate, learn and access talents and opportunities. Arcc Spaces is a part of the Arcc Holdings, a transformative real estate and hospitality company that develops and operates a range of concepts in the areas of 'Work, Live and Play'. For more information, please visit https://www.arccspaces.com

SOURCE Arcc Spaces

