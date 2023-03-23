U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

WiTricity and ABT e-Line to Bring Wireless EV Charging to the Streets of Europe

PR Newswire
·4 min read

  • ABT e-Line plans for commercial introduction of wireless charging, starting with the Volkswagen ID.4 in 2024

  • The companies will work together to accelerate the adoption of wireless charging for EVs by deploying the first aftermarket solutions in Europe

KEMPTEN, Germany and WATERTOWN, Mass., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ABT e-Line, a technology driver and one of the leading companies in aftermarket automotive solutions, and WiTricity, the leader in wireless electric vehicle charging, announced plans to deliver aftermarket wireless EV charging in Europe. With extensive experience working with the Volkswagen Group (VW), ABT e-Line will initially upgrade the VW ID.4 to support wireless charging from WiTricity, with availability targeted for early 2024. The company plans to expand to additional EV models thereafter.

"ABT e-Line's strong track record in customizing vehicles to meet the stringent demands of discerning customers fits perfectly with the leading wireless charging technology from WiTricity", says Eric Plekkepoel, CEO of ABT e-Line.

ABT e-Line plans to extend wireless charging capability to additional vehicles, including the Audi e-Tron GT and Porsche Taycan as well as the Volkswagen ID. Buzz – an iconic lifestyle vehicle that fits perfectly to the ABT brand. The added feature of wireless charging will not only appeal to their tech-savvy customer bases but also provide further differentiation in their respective classes.

"We're thrilled to see the simplicity and convenience of wireless charging expand to vehicles in Europe through this partnership with one of the leading companies in automotive upgrade and aftermarket solutions," said Alex Gruzen, CEO, WiTricity. "Our proven, automotive-grade charging solutions will help address many of the electrification challenges by making charging as easy as parking."

WiTricity's magnetic resonance technology allows drivers to charge their EV simply by parking over a charging pad – all with the same speed and efficiency as plugging into Level 2 equipment. The global automotive standard for wireless charging for EVs was ratified by the Society of Automotive Engineers in 2020, based in large part on WiTricity's designs, and ensures that both the ABT e-Line vehicles and WiTricity's chargers will interoperate with other manufacturers.

Meeting consumer demand with a simplified charging experience

Consumers have indicated a strong desire for wireless EV charging. In several studies, 96 percent of EV consumers have expressed an interest in wireless charging1, ranking it significantly higher in desirability than such other options as assisted parking or autonomous driving features2. ABT e-Line plans to meet this demand with new EVs that are equally desirable to promote the convenience, safety and accessibility of wireless charging across Europe.

"EV owners tend to count charging as the key drawback to ownership, and potential owners may see it as a reason to delay purchase. Charging with a cord or cable is inconvenient, as they can be heavy, bulky or trip hazards," explained Gruzen. "And that's before you add arms full of kids or backpacks, rainy weather or snowbanks. Wireless charging removes those inconveniences, so owners can simply park and charge."

About ABT e-Line

As a traditionally innovative company, ABT Sportsline has been conducting research in the field of e-mobility since 2009. In 2013, the first VW Caddy converted to electric drive by ABT appeared on the road. Since then, the electric vehicles have driven several million kilometers on delivery journeys. The experiences gathered during tough everyday use were a valuable contribution to the development of the next vehicle generation. The 2018 founded ABT e-Line GmbH, which is fully focused on e-mobility and alternative drive trains, is responsible for this field of work.

The spectrum of tasks ranges from the development and programming of control units, lithium batteries and complete drive trains to the construction of ready-to-run prototypes and small series production. As a premium partner of VW Commercial Vehicles, the company converted the T6.1 and the Caddy into electric vehicles. Together with major automotive groups, leading global suppliers and research institutes, ABT e-Line also carries out important development work in the areas of hydrogen drives and batteries.

About WiTricity

WiTricity is the pioneer in wireless charging for electric vehicles, leading the development and implementation of magnetic resonance technology across passenger and commercial vehicles alike. The company's products are backed by an extensive patent portfolio critical to ratified global EV wireless charging standards including SAE, ISO, and GB. Automakers and Tier 1 suppliers rely on WiTricity to help accelerate the adoption of EVs by eliminating the hassle of plug-in charging and setting the stage for future autonomy. Beyond EVs, WiTricity technology is indispensable to the wireless charging of all products, from consumer electronics to micro-mobility to robotics.

1 TideWatch Partners, an independent market research firm, conducted a survey of 1,000 vehicle owners in the United States in September 2021. This survey was commissioned by WiTricity; the whitepaper can be found here.

2 Qualtrics, an independent market research firm, conducted a survey of 1,053 American adults in March 2022. This survey was commission by WiTricity; the whitepaper can be found here.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/witricity-and-abt-e-line-to-bring-wireless-ev-charging-to-the-streets-of-europe-301779408.html

SOURCE WiTricity

