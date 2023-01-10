U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,900.68
    +8.59 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,586.11
    +68.46 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,672.11
    +36.46 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,801.72
    +5.81 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.65
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.20
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0738
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6130
    +0.0960 (+2.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2164
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1370
    +0.2710 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,326.88
    +27.14 (+0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    409.44
    +2.37 (+0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,696.87
    -28.07 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,175.56
    +201.71 (+0.78%)
     

WittKieffer Announces Expansion of Leadership Advisory Practice

·3 min read

Firm Welcomes 2 Additional Partners: Lynn Foster and Raj Ramachandran

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WittKieffer, the premier executive search and advisory firm improving quality of life through impactful leadership, today announced the expansion of its Leadership Advisory practice with the addition of two exceptional senior partners: Lynn Foster and Raj Ramachandran.

"We focus exclusively on organizations in not-for-profit and for-profit healthcare, life sciences and higher education – the 'Quality of Life Ecosystem'. Every day, leaders in this complex ecosystem make decisions that fundamentally impact human health and well-being," says Susan Snyder, Managing Partner for Leadership Advisory at WittKieffer. "I'm thrilled to welcome Raj and Lynn to the firm, who bring unique and complementary skillsets that deepen and broaden our ability to support leaders as they navigate the complex waters of transformation."

Lynn Foster is known for supporting executives and their teams to successfully navigate a range of business situations including crisis management, M&A integration and rapid growth acceleration. Based in New Jersey, Lynn brings more than 25 years of experience, most recently as a senior partner focused on culture, change and DE&I with a global executive search and leadership advisory firm. Prior to that, she held significant consulting and management roles in a global management consulting firm after beginning her career in executive search. Her genuine interest in both people and results, combined with deep expertise in executive and team development, culture development and change management, results in long-standing relationships and deep business impact. Lynn's industry expertise spans healthcare, life sciences and technology.

Dr. Raj Ramachandran, also a 25-year veteran in leadership consulting, is dedicated to enriching the lives of his clients, their institutions and the larger world. Raj has assessed, advised and coached CEOs and top teams to help them create the conditions for operating at their purpose-driven best to positively impact their organizations and customers. Previously, Raj was a senior partner for a global executive search and talent advisory firm, focused on leadership assessment, development and culture transformation. Prior to that, he served as a partner in the enterprise leadership practice for another global executive search and talent advisory firm. Raj has worked with global companies in a variety of sectors including technology, healthcare, life sciences and higher education. Raj began his career as a management consultant at Accenture and IBM/PwC in the learning technology/change management space.

"For more than 50 years, WittKieffer built a reputation as a trusted partner in executive talent acquisition. With the addition of Leadership Advisory, we've advanced WittKieffer's ability to help clients meet their strategic objectives through an integrated approach to the construction and development of leadership teams," says Andrew Chastain, President and Chief Executive Officer of WittKieffer. "We are delighted to welcome Raj and Lynn to the WittKieffer team, expanding our ability to support our clients in reaching their full impact."

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wittkieffer-announces-expansion-of-leadership-advisory-practice-301718010.html

SOURCE WittKieffer

Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond posts weak holiday quarter earnings as bankruptcy looms

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Bed Bath & Beyond following third-quarter earnings.

  • Merger News Is Moving These 3 Stocks Tuesday

    Major market indexes gave up early gains on Monday, and Wall Street looks ready for a lower open on Tuesday morning based on stock index futures. Several stocks made big moves Tuesday morning on news related to mergers and acquisitions. For Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), speculation about a potential acquisition by a healthcare giant gave the stock a big boost.

  • 3 Passive Income Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in January

    After the bear market of 2022 slammed the share prices of most companies, now is a particularly opportune time to identify passive income stocks while they're cheap. With that in mind, let's investigate three stocks that could help you shore up your passive income streams. Pharma company AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is a screaming buy because of its proven ability to keep commercializing new medicines year after year.

  • ‘Our kids say our small house is embarrassing’: My husband and I earn $160K, have $1 million in retirement savings, cook at home and drive an old Honda. Are we missing out?

    ‘Should we be redecorating, going to Cancun and Disney World and getting takeout every night instead?’

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down More Than 80% That Are Screaming Buys in January

    Macroeconomic challenges have reshaped the way the market is thinking about growth stocks. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is the world's leading provider of protection against distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. The company ended the third quarter with 1,908 customers generating more than $100,000 in annualized sales, up from 451 in the third quarter of 2019 and good for a compound annual growth rate of 61% over the last two years.

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The outlook for stocks in 2023 is still in flux. Last year’s headwinds haven’t dissipated, so we’ll be dealing with high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an increased risk of recession for the foreseeable future, and that has investors taking an interest in defensive plays. The classic move, of course, is to move heavily into dividend stocks. These bring several advantages that can protect an investment portfolio during an unsettled economic period, including a relia

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap

  • Broadcom stock slips as Apple looks to make its own chips

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Broadcom following reports that Apple will stop using the semiconductor manufacturing company’s chips in its devices by 2025.

  • 7 Warren Buffett Stocks I Bought for My Own Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has one of the most closely followed stock portfolios in the world. The conglomerate owns about four dozen stocks, with a combined market value of more than $325 billion, and many of the positions were chosen by legendary investor Warren Buffett himself. Here's what they are, and why they're my favorite "Buffett stocks" for the long term.

  • Could Palantir Become the Next Salesforce?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) both own cloud-based platforms that gather and analyze large amounts of data to help their clients make smarter decisions. Analysts expect Salesforce to generate $31 billion in revenue in its fiscal 2023 year (which ends this month), or more than 16 times the $1.9 billion in revenue Palantir was expected to generate in 2022. Let's review Palantir's approach to data mining, how much larger it could grow, and if it could evolve into a blue-chip cloud giant like Salesforce in the future.

  • Why Novocure Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) are sinking today, down by 15.4% as of 10:44 a.m. ET. The decline came after the company announced its preliminary full-year and fourth-quarter 2022 net revenue numbers.

  • Bloom Energy Isn't Generating Much Momentum

    The shares of the producer of fuel cell systems for on-site power generation could go higher but the technical evidence isn't convincing at this stage.

  • Bear of the Day: Eli Lilly (LLY)

    Guidance for this year drags down analyst EPS estimates by nearly 10% to just 9% growth

  • Is Plug Power (PLUG) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Plug Power (PLUG). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Down 62% in This Bear Market, Can Carnival Stock Recover in 2023?

    According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock has fallen by 62% since the S&P 500 peaked on Jan. 3, 2022. Could the cruise line operator's shares make a comeback in 2023? All cruises were put on hold in the early stages of the pandemic, and while those ships have now resumed sailing, operators including Carnival, the world's biggest cruise line operator, have struggled to recover from their extended pause.

  • Why Riot Platforms Is Absolutely Skyrocketing Today

    As of 2:45 p.m. ET, RIOT stock has rocketed 15.4%, among the leaders in the tech-heavy Nasdaq. The price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has continued to move higher, appreciating 2.3% over the past 24 hours. For Bitcoin miners such as Riot, this is a key fundamental metric, which is typically the directional driver for price movements on a given day.

  • Campbell Soup and Eli Lilly have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

    Campbell Soup and Eli Lilly have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Since Warren Buffett purchased a controlling stake in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 and made it the foundation for his investing empire, the stock has seen staggering gains of more than 2,677,400%. While Berkshire's market capitalization of roughly $703 billion and status as the world's sixth largest publicly traded company means that its most explosive growth is almost surely in the past, the Oracle of Omaha's company remains one of the best-run investment conglomerates on the planet, and it's absolutely trounced the S&P 500 index across the past year of trading. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) might not be a great fit for every investor.

  • Tesla stock 'is now officially oversold,' Fundstrat market technician says

    At least that's the message from Tesla's stock chart.

  • Transocean Ltd.'s (NYSE:RIG) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 45% Above Its Share Price

    How far off is Transocean Ltd. ( NYSE:RIG ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take...