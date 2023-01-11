U.S. markets closed

Wiwynn Announces Servers based on the 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processor

·3 min read

Enabling pervasive computing with next-gen core, memory, and I/O technologies from cloud to edge

TAIPEI, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiwynn (TWSE: 6669), an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider for data centers, today introduces its novel cloud and edge servers with the new 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor, formerly codenamed Sapphire Rapids, with cutting edge Intel 7 process technology, DDR5, PCIe 5.0 and CXL 1.1 to address burgeoning demands spanning from the cloud to the intelligent edge.

(PRNewsfoto/Wiwynn)
(PRNewsfoto/Wiwynn)

Wiwynn has been actively collaborating with tier 1 cloud service providers to develop optimized servers with state-of-the-art technologies to achieve the best total cost of ownership (TCO). The 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor establishes a new standard in data center architecture. The DDR5, PCIe 5.0, and CXL 1.1 technologies enable excellent performance and flexibility at data centers across a large variety of cloud applications and usages. The use of Intel 7 process technology delivers an approximately 10% to 15% performance-per-watt increase versus the previous process leading to power efficiency for cloud data centers.

For the fast-growing edge market, Wiwynn's EP100G2, based on 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, is designed to address the applications of vDU and vCU for 5G O-RAN/vRAN and MEC (Multi-access Edge Computing). It is the successor of EP100, the OCP Inspired™ 3U5N openEDGE server platform. EP100G2 not only upgrades the computing capability, but also enhances signal processing and increases I/O for flexible storage, accelerator, and networking. In addition to the features of front-access service, short-depth form factor, and power-efficient pooled power supply, EP100G2 provides options of 1U and 2U sleds. It can be configured into 3U5N or 3U3N depending on the varied needs of CPU TDP and GPU to address the diverse edge applications. Along with the compliance of NEBS Level 3, it provides the best all-in-one platform for 5G CU/DU/5GC/MEC and Private 5G.

"Wiwynn has been investing in advanced technologies aggressively to innovate for the demand of diverse and fast-growing opportunities fueled by cloud, AI, and 5G," said Dr. Sunlai Chang, Wiwynn's President. "We are excited to introduce novel servers with the 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor that provides a phenomenal improvement in computing performance, I/O throughput, and power efficiency. Through close collaboration with Intel, we deliver potent data infrastructure to address increased challenges and open possibilities to the increasing applications in both cloud and edge."

"The latest 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable platforms offer significantly more general compute performance and capabilities that open up new ways to help protect and unlock value from data," said Suzi Jewett, General Manager, 4th Gen Intel Xeon Platform at Intel. "The incredible performance and versatility of these new platforms, delivered by leaders like Wiwynn, will form the foundation for innovative use cases and services, from cloud to edge."

*Wiwynn is a registered trademark of Wiwynn Corporation in Taiwan and other countries.

* Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

About Wiwynn

Wiwynn is an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider of high-quality computing and storage products, plus rack solutions for leading data centers. We are committed to the vision of "unleash the power of digitalization; ignite the innovation of sustainability". The Company aggressively invest in next-generation technologies to provide the best TCO (Total Cost of Ownership), workload and energy-optimized IT solutions from cloud to edge.

For more information, please visit Wiwynn website, Facebook and Linkedin or contact productinfo@wiwynn.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wiwynn-announces-servers-based-on-the-4th-gen-intel-xeon-scalable-processor-301717513.html

SOURCE Wiwynn

