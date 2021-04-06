U.S. markets close in 4 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,082.41
    +4.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,483.17
    -44.02 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,752.26
    +46.67 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,270.00
    +5.11 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.55
    +1.90 (+3.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.60
    +16.80 (+0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    25.27
    +0.49 (+2.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1848
    +0.0029 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6610
    -0.0590 (-3.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3851
    -0.0056 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8280
    -0.3280 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,945.48
    -1,395.48 (-2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.36
    -17.60 (-1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,828.02
    +90.72 (+1.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,696.63
    -392.62 (-1.30%)
     

Wiwynn Enables Boosted Performance for Cloud and Edge by Unveiling New Server Fleet

·3 min read

Performance boost with built-in AI and security, supporting next-gen I/O and memory across the entire released servers

TAIPEI, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiwynn (TWSE: 6669), an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider for data centers, today introduces its novel servers with a brand-new Intel platform to address burgeoning demands spanning from the cloud to the intelligent edge.

Wiwynn Logo
Wiwynn Logo

Wiwynn architected the next generation edge and cloud computing platforms, ES200, SV310G4 and SV5100G4, with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor (codename: Ice Lake). The novel Intel platform is a balanced architecture, delivering higher per-core performance with up to 40 cores per processor. Combining with built-in AI acceleration, hardware-based security capabilities, and the supports of PCIe Gen4, DDR4/3200 memory, and the latest Intel Optane persistent memory 200 series, Wiwynn designed optimized computing solutions to unleash the possibilities across diverse set of workloads.

Wiwynn® ES200 is a short depth 2U dual socket MEC server. It is designed with flexible configurations and is NEBS-3 compliant to address various edge applications and environment conditions. ES200 supports storage modules composed of EDSFF or U.2 SSD, two OCP NIC 3.0 cards, as well as up to six extra PCIe Gen4 slots for expansion. With the flexibility of storage and accelerator options, plus the built-in Intel Deep Learning Boost, ES200 is perfect for diverse edge applications, such as video processing, data analytics and AI inference.

Wiwynn's SV310G4 and SV5100G4 are two cloud optimized servers. Both are designed with front I/O for easy maintenance which is trendy in modern cloud data centers. SV310G4 is a 1U dual-socket server with 32 DDR4 DIMMs supporting up to 16 Intel Optane persistent memory 200 series modules. The powerful in-memory computing capability is ideal for data analytics and web applications with boosted performance. SV5100G4, a 1U dual-socket server, evolved from the OCP Project Olympus with integrated rack management. It supports six on-board M.2 SSD and two extendable storage modules of up to eight M.2 SSD. The flexible and powerful system is perfect to optimize for multiple XaaS applications.

"We are aggressively investing resources into the booming opportunities from cloud to edge fueled by AI and 5G," said Dr. Sunlai Chang, President of Wiwynn Corporation. "It is exciting to introduce the new Wiwynn Ice Lake server fleet with Intel. Together, we equip data centers with optimized IT infrastructure which addresses increased challenges and opens possibilities to the fast-growing applications in both cloud and edge.

"The latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable platforms offer significantly more general compute performance, built-in acceleration of AI and cryptography, and security capabilities that open up new ways to help protect and unlock value from data," said Jason Grebe, Corporate Vice President of the Cloud & Enterprise Solutions Group at Intel. "The incredible performance and versatility of these new platforms, delivered by leaders like Wiwynn, will form the foundation for innovative use cases and services, from cloud to edge."

* Wiwynn is a registered trademark of Wiwynn Corporation in Taiwan and other countries.

* Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

About Wiwynn

Wiwynn is an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider of high-quality computing and storage products, plus rack solutions for leading data centers. We aggressively invest in next generation technologies for workload optimization and best TCO (Total Cost of Ownership). As an OCP (Open Compute Project) solution provider and platinum member, Wiwynn actively participates in advanced computing and storage system designs while constantly implementing the benefits of OCP into traditional data centers.

For more information, please visit Wiwynn website or contact sales@wiwynn.com
Follow Wiwynn on Facebook and Linkedin for the latest news and market trends.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wiwynn-enables-boosted-performance-for-cloud-and-edge-by-unveiling-new-server-fleet-301262666.html

SOURCE Wiwynn

Recommended Stories

  • Canada Dollar Looks to Extend Outperformance Deeper Into 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Already one of the best-performing major currencies this year, Canada’s dollar looks poised to become a market favorite for all of 2021.At the heart of the loonie’s broad gains are demand for the country’s abundant natural resources, attractive yields and proximity to the U.S., where vaccination rollouts and infrastructure spending are seen helping Canada’s biggest export market regain its footing.Against that reflation-trade backdrop and relative calm in equity markets, the Bank of Canada signaled it will slow quantitative easing. That’s fueled the currency’s largest quarterly return in years against two haven counterparts: the yen and Swiss franc. Even versus the dollar, which defied dour forecasts to post its best quarter in a year, the loonie rose more than 1%, and it’s just behind the British pound for the title of best major currency so far this year.“The Canadian recovery will be impressive in the second half, with growth projections revised up,” said John Velis, a strategist at BNY Mellon, who is long the loonie versus the dollar. “Furthermore, the global reopening will help commodities as we get deeper into the year and we’ll see commodity- and oil-related FX do well.”The loonie’s first-quarter performance is unlikely to be just a flash in the pan. With economies of Group-of-20 nations forecast to rebound this year, U.S. and Canada rank in the top five, seen expanding 5.7% and 5.4%, respectively, according to Bloomberg data. As growth gains traction and major central banks remain accommodative for the foreseeable future, rising demand for commodities could support the currency well into next year.While commodity prices and the loonie don’t move in lockstep, the 21-day correlation between the Bloomberg Commodity Index and Deutsche Bank AG’s trade-weighted index for the Canadian dollar is above 70% and near the highs seen in the past five years. U.S. President Joe Biden’s “green” infrastructure packages should further underpin prices with some analysts touting an impending commodity supercycle.Philippe Jauer, a money manager at Amundi Asset Management, says the Biden spending package will be bullish for the Canadian dollar and other resource-linked currencies. The administration is moving “swiftly, massively and this is what the market is looking at for now,” he said, adding that Canada’s export market stands to benefit.Jauer is following a butterfly strategy that comprises long bets on the dollar, commodity-linked currencies and a short on the euro. He favors the Canadian dollar versus most other G-10 currencies except the greenback.The combination of solid growth and subdued inflation is particularly appealing to fixed-income managers. Headline consumer-price inflation in Canada is running about 1.1% per year -- below a 1.7% reading in the U.S. The five-year breakeven inflation rate for Canada, a gauge of bond market expectations for consumer-price gains, is around 1.9%, compared with around 2.6% for a similar U.S. measure.With Canadian government yields in maturities of five years and less exceeding that of U.S. counterparts, carry returns are comparatively attractive. Among higher yielding nations, Canada’s favorable sovereign ratings and limited U.S. dollar funding concerns make it an attractive alternative to many emerging-market counterparts.Not everyone is upbeat on the loonie. For Bipan Rai, a strategist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, the global growth story is already priced in and he anticipates weakening versus the greenback as markets re-price central bank policy. “Put simply, we don’t think that the Bank of Canada will hike ahead of the Fed when push comes to shove post-2021.”There are also risks to the growth outlook, among them the potential failure of vaccines to rein in the pandemic and challenges that Biden will face to get his spending plans approved. But at the moment, markets are betting on a brighter outlook.One-year implied volatility in the Canadian dollar last week plummeted to the lowest level in more than a month -- a sign that options traders are getting more comfortable with loonie stability longer term. Technically, the loonie is flirting with key long-term hurdles against the U.S. dollar, euro and yen. Versus the greenback, a double-top and descending wedge pattern since March 2020 have spot slowly approaching a 2015 support line at around C$1.2280, from its current level of about C$1.2536.That’s a level to be tested this year, if Greg Anderson at Bank of Montreal is right. He’s got a year-end outlook of C$1.22, which would be the strongest since 2017, and sees yield differentials helping guide the way. Canadian two-year rates still exceed equivalent U.S. debt by about 6 basis points and their German counterparts by about 95 basis points. Canadian yields have largely kept pace with jumps in Treasury rates, so that pulled the loonie higher on lots of crosses, said Anderson.“The yield differential that has opened up will still create a bit of attraction for the loonie on crosses,” he said. “And that should help it outperform.”(Updates Canadian dollar price in 13th and 2-year rates in 14th.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sarcos Robotics Plans SPAC Deal for $1.3 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Sarcos Robotics is planning to go public through a reverse merger with blank-check company Rotor Acquisition Corp.The Salt Lake City-based robot maker and the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, will have a combined valuation of $1.3 billion including debt, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The deal includes a potential earnout of an additional $281 million based on the performance of the stock after the merger.To help fund the transaction, the companies have raised about $220 million in a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, from investors including BlackRock Inc., Millennium Management, Palantir Technologies Inc., Caterpillar Venture Capital Inc. and Schlumberger, as well as from their own executives.Sarcos develops robotic systems for non-repetitive tasks that are designed to increase productivity among industrial and military workers. Its wearable devices help people move heavy objects with mechanical limbs and support, reducing workplace injuries and allowing employees less capable of strenuous labor to carry out tasks such as lifting airport baggage and manufacturing components without assistance.Led by Chief Executive Officer Ben Wolff, Sarcos will receive as much as $496 million in proceeds from the SPAC transaction, the company said in the statement. Wolff was a co-founder of Clearwire Corp., which was acquired by Sprint Corp. in 2013.The company will lease its exoskeleton, wearable device starting at $100,000 a year, similar to the total cost of hiring a worker for $25 an hour in the U.S., Wolff said in an interview.“Our value proposition is,” he said, “to deliver the productivity of three, four or five workers, depending on the use cases, industry and the job etc.”Initial versions of the devices cost “Hundreds of thousands of dollars” to make, Wolff said. He projects that cost will shrink to $65,000 once Sarcos achieves full-scale production in five years. Currently, the company’s only product in the market is an inspection and surveillance robot, which Wolff said will account for a small portion of its revenue once bigger and more expensive, products are commercialized.Rotor raised $276 million in its initial public offering in January. Its CEO is former Credit Suisse First Boston President Brian Finn, while its chairman is Stefan Selig, a former Bank of America Corp. executive and a U.S. Commerce Department official during the Obama administration.When the combined company’s stock price reaches $15 and $20, there are 1 million shares, representing $280 million, that are structured in an earnout, Selig said.“We did that so everybody is incentivized and aligned to do what we are hoping and expecting to happen here, which is to create significant long-term value,” he said.(Update with interviews with Sarcos and Rotor executives.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Capital hike brings Air France under government's wing

    PARIS (Reuters) -France will contribute to a 4 billion-euro ($4.7 billion) recapitalisation of Air France-KLM and more than double its stake to nearly 30%, under plans announced on Tuesday with European Union approval. The move is the latest by a major airline group to shore up finances after more than a year of COVID-19 travel shutdowns and deep losses for the sector. The French government will convert a 3 billion-euro loan granted last year into a perpetual hybrid bond instrument and subscribe to a 1 billion-euro share issue, raising its stake in Air France-KLM from the current 14.3%.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • Scaramucci: Bitcoin Is The Apex Predator, But Ethereum Will Be The Actual Store Of Value

    Anthony Scaramucci, known Bitcoin proponent heading global investment firm SkyBridge Capital, believes that the future of the digital asset in investment portfolios is inevitable. What Happened: In a recent interview with CNBC, Scaramucci called it "the apex predator in the space. I tell my clients whether you like it or not, the world is moving into digitization.” SkyBridge Capital’s Bitcoin Fund LP holds over $600 million worth of Bitcoin at present, and two weeks ago, the firm applied for the SEC approval of a Bitcoin ETF. However, by Scaramucci’s own admission, SkyBridge’s focus on Bitcoin may have more to do with its clients’ preferences rather than his own. “I predicted Ethereum has good fundamentals and will grow, but I’m in an institutionalist sort of business. I think like an institutionalist, and I’ve got to get my clients thinking about cryptocurrency and digital assets. So, as a first step, I’m focused on Bitcoin and we only have now a Bitcoin fund,” he said. Why It Matters: In recent months, Ethereum has risen in popularity, and price, after its use cases extended beyond DeFi (decentralized finance) into the realm of NFTs (non-fungible tokens). The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap has garnered support from high-profile investors, including Mark Cuban, who recently revealed his bullish stance on Ethereum, calling it a “hotbed of continuous innovation”. Scaramucci appeared to share this belief too, as he went on to state, "The technology around Ethereum is going to make it a sticky cryptocurrency and a store of value and something people will transact with.” What Else: While he wouldn’t recommend a 20% portfolio allocation towards cryptocurrency just yet, Scaramucci thinks that an allocation between one and three percent would be ideal for investors. “When you think about our children... they're going to be very comfortable transacting in Ethereum or Bitcoin, and I’ve got to get my clients ready for that,” he said. “If they have a 1, 2, or 3% position they're going to look at us as fiduciaries and think they were very well served.” See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCoinbase Employees Exchange NFT Wedding Rings On Ethereum Blockchain During CeremonyAnalysts Suggest 'Silent Crash' May Be Underway As NFT Prices Floors Plummet© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Is your state saying no to the $10,200 unemployment tax break?

    More than a dozen are not excluding the benefits from state taxes. Is yours among them?

  • 2 Compelling Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    The crises of the past year – the COVID pandemic, the social lockdowns, the economic shock – are on the wane, and that’s good. However, the crisis post-mortems are rolling in. It’s only natural to compare the current economic crisis to the ‘Great Recession’ of 12 years ago, but as Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus points out, “Considering the differences in what caused the Great Financial Crisis of a little more than 12 years ago… and the current crisis… it’s little wonder that as good as things are when compared to this time last year there remains much to be revealed as to how the exit and the legacy of the pandemic crisis will take shape…” Stoltzfus also believes that the economic data, while suffering some setbacks, is generally resilient. Markets are rising, and that, as Stoltzfus says, “…in our view likely presents more opportunity than risk for investors who have suitable tolerance for risk and who practice patience.” Taking Stoltzfus’ outlook into consideration, we wanted to take a closer look at two stocks earning a round of applause from Oppenheimer's stock analysts. Using TipRanks’ database, we learned that both share a profile: a Strong Buy consensus rating from the Street’s analyst corps and a reliable dividend yielding at least 8%. Let’s see what Oppenheimer has to say about them. Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) We’ll start with Owl Rock Capital, one of the financial industry’s myriad specialty finance companies. These companies generally inhabit the middle-market finance sector, where they make available capital for acquisitions, recapitalizations, and general operations to mid-market companies that don’t necessarily have access to other sources of credit. Owl Rock’s portfolio consists of investments in 119 companies, totaling $11.3 billion. Of these investments, 96% are senior secured loans. Owl Rock reported its 4Q20, and full year results, at the end of February. The company saw Q4 net income of $180.7 million, which came out to 46 cents per share. This was up from 36 cents per share in 4Q19, a 27% increase. Also up was investment income, which at $221.3 million for the quarter was up 9% year-over-year. Full-year investment income was $803.3 million, up more than 11% from 2019. In addition, the company finished 2019 with over $27 billion in assets under management. Of particular interest to dividend investors, Owl Rock’s board declared a 31-cent per common share dividend for the first quarter. This is payable in mid-May, and matches the company’s previous regular dividend payments. The annualized rate of $1.24 gives a yield of 9%. Also of interest about Owl Rock’s dividend, the company paid out the sixth and final special dividend – related to the 2019 IPO launch – in this past December. In 2019, ORCC paid out for 80 cent special dividends, along with the regular dividend payments. The company has kept its dividend reliable, meeting both the regular and special payments, since going public in the summer of 2019. Owl Rock caught the attention of Oppenheimer’s Mitchel Penn, who sees the company as a solid investment with potential to beat the estimates. "We estimate EPS of $1.22 and $1.34 in 2021 and 2022 for an ROE of 8% and 9%, respectively. We project that Owl Rock can earn a 8.5% ROE, and given an estimated cost of equity capital of 8.5% we calculate a fair value of $15/share or 1.02x book value," Penn noted. "To achieve an 8.5% ROE, ORCC will either need to increase its portfolio yield from 8.4% to 9.0% or increase its leverage from 1x to 1.2x. It’s also possible that it does a little of both. Our model accounts for the fee expense increase from a flat 75 bps to a base fee of 1.5% on assets and an incentive fee of 17.5% on income." Penn rates this stock an Outperform (i.e., a Buy), and his $15 price target suggest a 7% upside potential from current levels. The dividend yield, however, is the true attraction here (To watch Penn’s track record, click here.) ORCC shares have attracted 3 recent reviews, and all are to Buy – which makes the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. This stock is selling for $13.98 per share and has an average price target of $14.71. (See ORCC stock analysis on TipRanks) Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) Sticking with the mid-market finance sector, we’ll take a look at Fidus Investment. This company, like Owl Rock, offers capital access to smaller firms, including access to debt solutions. Fidus has a portfolio that is based mainly on senior secured debt, along with mezzanine debt. The company that Fidus has invested in are valued between $10 million and $150 million. In the fourth quarter, rounding out 2020, Fidus invested in seven companies new to its portfolio, putting a total of $103.9 million into the investments. The company’s portfolio, for that quarter, brought in an adjusted net investment income of $10.7 million, or 25 cents per common share. This was up 3 cents, or 13%, year-over-year. For the full year 2020, the adjusted net income reached $38 million, up from $35.3 million in 2019. Per share, 2020’s $1.55 was up 7.6% yoy. Fidus’ shares have been climbing steadily in the past year. Since last April, the stock has gained an impressive 153%. This gives FDUS a solid share appreciation, to complement the dividend returns. Those dividends are substantial. The company declared its 1Q21 payment in February, and paid out on March 26. The regular payment, at 31 cents per common share, yields 8% with an annualized payout of $1.24. In addition to this regular payment, Fidus also declared a special dividend of 7 cents per share, nearly double the 4-cent special payment made in the previous quarter. Turning now to the Oppenheimer coverage on Fidus, we find that 5-star analyst Chris Kotowski is pleased with this company, enough to rate it an Outperform (i.e. Buy) with an $18 price target. This figure suggests a 15% one-year upside. (To watch Kotowski’s track record, click here) “The fundamentals [are] stable with debt investments at year-end essentially stable and interest income in line with both the prior quarter and our estimate…. What we are most pleased about is that we ended the year with only one small non-accrual. There was a significant loss during the year on one credit, which was crystallized in 4Q20, but there were also equity gains in 1Q20 that offset that, and in our mind, the fact that we end a year like this with minimal net losses validates FDUS's business model.” Of Fidus’ dividend policy, maintaining a base payment with special dividends added on when possible, Kotowski writes simply, “We think a variable dividend makes a world of sense.” Like ORCC above, this is a stock with a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating based on 3 recent positive reviews. Fidus’ shares are selling for $15.70 and their $17.17 average price target indicates a 9% upside potential from that level. (See FDUS stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • The new monthly stimulus checks for families may be delayed, IRS says

    The IRS commissioner is warning about payments that are part of an expanded child credit.

  • Tesla is on fire, but these EV-related stocks could end up just as hot

    Tesla’s first-quarter delivery numbers settled the question of whether demand for electric vehicles would strengthen and reach critical mass. Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) soared last year, but during 2021, volatility has been painful for shorter-term investors whose timing has been less than ideal. Then on April 5, the shares soared as much as 7% following the company’s report that it had delivered 184,800 electric vehicles during the first quarter.

  • Japan Airlines to retire 777 planes with Pratt & Whitney engines after United incident

    "JAL has decided to accelerate the retirement of all P&W equipped Boeing 777 by March 2021, which (was) originally planned by March 2022," the Japanese airline said on Monday in a notice on its website. JAL said it would use newer Airbus SE A350s on domestic routes to Osaka's Itami Airport and use international planes for other domestic routes to help maintain flight frequencies.

  • A debt-laden Indian realtor with a Trump connection is all set for an IPO

    Macrotech Developers, formerly known as Lodha Developers, will launch its IPO on BSE and the National Stock Exchange on April 7.

  • Philippines Plans U.S. Dollar Bonds ‘Before Rates Skyrocket,’ Finance Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippines Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said the government plans to sell dollar bonds before interest rates rise, and will look for new revenue sources and ways to wind down debt next year.“We will tap the U.S. bond market before rates skyrocket,” Dominguez said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Kathleen Hays on Tuesday. He didn’t provide more details on the debt plan.The Philippines plans to borrow a record 3 trillion pesos ($62 billion) from domestic and international sources this year, according to budget data presented to Congress in August. Last week, it raised 55 billion yen ($500 million) through a 3-year Samurai bond sale.Economic growth this year “is going to be lower than what we expected” as virus cases surge, Dominguez said.The Philippines extended a lockdown in Manila and nearby provinces to until April 11 to control a rise in infections, and the two-week strict movement curbs will likely shave off 0.8 percentage points from this year’s growth, Economic Planning Secretary Karl Chua said Monday. Last year’s lockdown -- among the world’s longest -- pushed gross domestic product to plunge 9.5%, the worst since at least 1946.Economic managers will meet Thursday to review growth targets. President Rodrigo Duterte, as part of a plan to drive GDP growth to as high as 7.5%, set a record spending goal this year of 4.5 trillion pesos.Debt TrimmingThe government doesn’t intend to increase its borrowing from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Dominguez said, and aims to wind down its loans from the central bank later this year or early next.While the government isn’t planning to introduce new tax measures at this time, Dominguez said the finance department is looking at ways of “winding down” debt, including other possible revenue sources.The government aims to cap the budget deficit at 8.9% of GDP this year before lowering the gap to 7.3%.“I’d like to hear of solutions to the world debt problem,” Dominguez said of discussions at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings this week. “This is a problem of ours as well as problems of many countries.”(Updates with more details throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How DeFi Is Minting the Next Class of Millionaires

    While Bitcoin has smashed record-high after record-high this past year, low market cap “alt-coins” are where savvy investors currently find the biggest returns. The post How DeFi Is Minting the Next Class of Millionaires appeared first on Worth.

  • GE Owns Half of a Jet Engine Maker. What a Bear Thinks Investors Should Know.

    J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa pored over the financials of partner Safran, a French aerospace company. He didn't like what he found.

  • Financial crises get triggered about every 10 years — Archegos might be right on time

    No one, for now, can say for sure that the so-called family office's billions in investment losses won't spread.

  • Marathon Patent Mined 196 Bitcoin in Q1, Sees Having 100K+ Miners Online by Early 2022

    Marathon’s ASIC spending spree is one of many, and it could signal that bitcoin’s hashrate will hit new highs still this year.

  • At what age should you stop saving for retirement?

    My accountant sent my husband and me a note yesterday asking how much we planned to contribute to our retirement accounts for 2020. Maybe I’m sharing too much, but at our ages, it did make us pause and think, should we really still be contributing to a retirement account? My husband is nearing the time he will start to take required minimum distributions by law at 72 from his tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Artificial intelligence has advanced so much, it wrote this article

    YOUR DIGITAL SELF I did not write this article. In fact, it wasn’t written by any person. Every sentence you see after this introduction is the work of OpenAI’s GPT-3, a powerful language-prediction model capable of composing sequences of coherent text.

  • AMC Stocks Pop On Upgrade: Why Analyst Sees Potential For Sharp Recovery

    Meme stock AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), which has had a volatile ride amid the WallStreetBets phenomena, is advancing strongly Monday following a positive analyst action. The AMC Analyst: B. Riley Securities analyst Eric Wold upgraded AMC shares from Neutral to Buy and bumped up the price target from $7 to $13. Not long ago, the stock was panned as dramatically overvalued by some analysts. The AMC Thesis: Given that the North American theater base is only 60% open at this point and theater capacity restrictions are in place, the opening weekend domestic box office performance for "Godzilla vs. Kong" from Walt Disney Co's (NASDAQ: DIS) Warner Bros. is impressive, analyst Wold said in a note. The $48.5 million in box office revenues for "Godzilla vs. Kong" compares favorably to the $47.8 million opening weekend revenues notched up by "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" in May 2019, the analyst noted. Related Link: "Godzilla vs. Kong" Smashes Pandemic-Era Box Office With .5 Million Debut These results, the analyst said, are very telling as the movie was available for free to HBO Max subscribers at the same time as the theatrical release. "We believe consumers want to leave the house and return to the theater," Wold wrote in the note. Apart from this positive indicator, the analyst said he is also impressed with AMC management's ability to weather the pandemic headwinds. by both strengthening the balance sheet and negotiating with landlords to improve the cash runway into 2022. With the management showing intent to use equity to reduce debt, B. Riley can now be more constructive on the upside opportunity for the shares, the analyst said. Related Link: Is The Era Of Meme Stocks And NFTs Already Over? AMC is well-positioned to benefit from the industry's projected resurgence and return to pre-pandemic attendance levels by 2023, given that it is the largest exhibitor in North America and the operator of the highest number of premium IMAX screens, Wold said. While noting that valuation implied by the new price target is well above historical averages, the analyst said he sees potential for sharply positive stock price movements, thanks to a combination of continued global box office recovery momentum, additional studio windowing agreement cooperation and successful balance sheet deleveraging. AMC Price Action: At last check, AMC shares were up 14.53% to $10.73. Related Link: Why Wanda Group Is Trimming Its Holdings In AMC Theater Chain (Photo: Gpwitteveen via WikiCommons.) Latest Ratings for AMC DateFirmActionFromTo Apr 2021B. Riley FBRUpgradesNeutralBuy Nov 2020MKM PartnersMaintainsNeutral Oct 2020MKM PartnersMaintainsNeutral View More Analyst Ratings for AMC View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Acadia Pharma, Bio-path And Cidara Are Moving TodayPalantir Snags .9M Nuclear Security Administration Contract© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • CFPB moves to avert a wave of foreclosures

    The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is moving to strengthen protections for struggling mortgage borrowers, including those with non-federally backed loans who have so far been excluded from nationwide Covid-related relief.