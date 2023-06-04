When Will Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Breakeven?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Wix.com Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:WIX) future prospects. Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The US$4.3b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$425m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$208m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Wix.com's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 20 of the American IT analysts is that Wix.com is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$3.3m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 64% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Wix.com given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Wix.com currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

