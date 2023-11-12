Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Has Found A Path To Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Wix.com Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:WIX) future prospects. Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. With the latest financial year loss of US$425m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$8.8m, the US$5.1b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Wix.com's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 18 industry analysts covering Wix.com, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$31m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 50% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Wix.com's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Wix.com is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

