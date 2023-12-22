Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) adds US$530m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from three years ago are still down 55%

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 35% in the last quarter. But over the last three years we've seen a quite serious decline. In that time, the share price dropped 55%. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Perhaps the company has turned over a new leaf.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last three years, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Wix.com isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over three years, Wix.com grew revenue at 15% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. That contrasts with the weak share price, which has fallen 16% compounded, over three years. The market must have had really high expectations to be disappointed with this progress. So this is one stock that might be worth investigating further, or even adding to your watchlist.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Wix.com will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Wix.com shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 54% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 6% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Wix.com .

