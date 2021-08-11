Wix Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

- Growth of revenue and collections in Q2'21 reflect continued demand for creation and success of -businesses on Wix

-- Q2'21 Revenue of $316 million, up 34% y/y

-- Q2'21 Collections of $343 million, up 29% y/y

- Sustained user cohort collections growth driven by continued high levels of new users, strong retention and higher conversion and monetization

- More businesses continue to use Wix to create, manage and grow their online presence, with an increasing number depending on us as their full operating system

-- Online commerce accounted for 35% of Q2'21 total collections, up from 33% in Q1'21

-- Business Solutions Revenue and Collections up 75% y/y and 66% y/y, respectively

- Announced significant partnership with Vistaprint, becoming the technology layer for millions of Vistaprint customers globally to create, manage and grow their businesses online, demonstrating Wix's product innovation leadership and bringing Wix a step closer to its goal of becoming the primary platform for online creation

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. In addition, the Company provided its initial outlook for the third quarter. Please visit the Wix investor relations website at https://investors.wix.com/ to view the Q2'21 Shareholder Update.

"As the story of the pandemic continues to evolve, there is an uncertainty whether we are at the end of it, or if there is a massive new wave coming again. For our users, this uncertainty means that they don't know if they should create new online or offline stores, services and events. The result of this uncertainty, for us, is a mild slowdown in the creation of new web presences, which is reflected in our financials, where we came in at the low end of our expectations," said Avishai Abrahami, Co-founder and CEO of Wix. "As our users and the world are navigating a great deal of uncertainty, it is more essential than ever that we remain focused on our north star goal of becoming the main engine of the internet, democratizing access and providing a place for the majority of people to build their online presence."

Lior Shemesh, CFO of Wix, added, "Our second quarter results showed stronger growth than pre-pandemic quarters, although we did face more headwinds in the back half of the quarter than we expected. User growth remained elevated compared to 2019, renewals remained strong and conversion and monetization per subscription were solid - all encouraging signs of strong underlying fundamentals.

We are adjusting our expectations for the remainder of this year to account for continued uncertainty around the pandemic as well as the timing of B2B partnership agreements. Our ambitions have not changed, and we remain well-positioned to become the primary online platform for all users and businesses."

Regarding the recently announced technology alliance with Vistaprint, Nir Zohar, President and COO, said, "We are excited to join Vistaprint in empowering small businesses to build a complete, professional digital presence with capabilities to manage, grow and succeed. This partnership demonstrates the robustness of Wix's products for all types of users and all types of businesses and is a testament to our many years of investing in technology, product development and our brand. Just as Amazon and Google have become the technology layer for the cloud, Wix is striving to become the technology layer for online creation, and this alliance is evidence that we are on our way to achieving this goal."

Q2'21 Financial Results





Total revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was $316.4 million, up 34% y/y

Creative Subscriptions ARR as of the end of the second quarter of 2021 was $967.3 million, up 22% y/y

Total collections in the second quarter of 2021 were $342.9 million, up 29% y/y

Total gross margin on a GAAP basis in the second quarter of 2021 was 62%

Total non-GAAP gross margin in the second quarter of 2021 was 63%

GAAP net profit in the second quarter of 2021 was $38.0 million, or $0.66 per share

Non-GAAP net loss in the second quarter of 2021 was $(15.8) million, or $(0.28) per share

Net cash provided by operating activities for the second quarter of 2021 was $21.8 million, while capital expenditures totaled $7.1 million, leading to free cash flow of $14.7 million

Financial Outlook

We are introducing third quarter 2021 guidance as follows:



Q3'21 Outlook

Y/Y growth Revenue $311 - 317 million

22 - 25% Collections $355 - 365 million

26 - 30%

We are updating our full year 2021 guidance as follows:



Updated FY 2021

Outlook

Y/Y growth

Prior FY 2021 Outlook Revenue $1,255 - 1,270 million

27 - 28%

$1,280 - 1,290 million Collections $1,400 - 1,435 million

27 - 30%

$1,440 - 1,460 million Free Cash Flow (excluding capex for future Wix HQ office build out) $60 - 65 million

NM

$92 - 102 million Free Cash Flow $35 - 40 million

NM

$62 - 72 million

Given the current state of uncertainty, at this time it is challenging to predict how users will behave beyond Q3. We are adjusting our outlook for the remainder of the year and providing a range that reflects potential outcomes.

The top end of the guidance range for FY 2021 reflects an improvement to new user additions and conversion of users to subscriptions, above the rate we are seeing currently, as well as B2B partnerships in our pipeline in which we have a high degree of certainty in closing within the remainder of the year. The bottom end of the range reflects the possibility that we will see continued high uncertainty, resulting in further declines in new user additions, and that certain partnerships in our pipeline do not close by the end of 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Wix will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. To participate on the live call, analysts and investors should dial +1-877-667-0467 (US/ Canada), +1-346- 354-0953 (International) or 1-809-315-362 (Israel) and reference Conference ID 2751369. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through August 18, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. ET by dialing +1-855-859-2056 and providing Conference ID 2751369.

Wix will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call, accessible from the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://investors.wix.com/ .

About Wix.com Ltd.



Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 200 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Editor X, a curated App Market, Ascend by Wix, Wix Payments and Velo by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Austin, Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Cedar Rapids, Denver, Dnipro, Dublin, Krakow, Kyiv, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, São Paulo, Singapore, Tokyo and Vilnius.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Me trics

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Wix uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: collections, cumulative cohort collections, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, free cash flow, as adjusted, non-GAAP R&D expenses, non-GAAP S&M expenses, non-GAAP G&A expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenue expense, non-GAAP financial expense, non-GAAP tax expense (collectively the "Non-GAAP financial measures"). Measures presented on a constant currency or FX neutral basis have been adjusted to exclude the effect of y/y changes in foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Collections is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adding the change in deferred revenues for a particular period to revenues for the same period. Collections include cash receipts for premium subscriptions purchased by registered users as well as cash we collect for payments and additional products and services, as well as payments due to us under the terms of contractual agreements for which we may have not yet received payment. Cash receipts for premium subscriptions are deferred and recognized as revenues over the terms of the subscriptions. Cash receipts for payments and a majority of the additional products and services are recognised as revenues upon receipt. Committed payments are recognised as revenue as we fulfil our obligation under the terms of the contractual agreement. Non-GAAP gross margin represents gross profit calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization, divided by revenue. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) represents operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, acquisition-related expenses and sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income), amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and acquisition-related expenses and non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income) and unrealized gain on equity investments and provisions for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share represents non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP loss per share. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow, as adjusted, represents free cash flow further adjusted to exclude capital expenditures associated with our new headquarters. Non-GAAP cost of revenue represents cost of revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP R&D expenses represent R&D expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP S&M expenses represent S&M expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP G&A expenses represent G&A expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP operating expenses represent operating expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP financial expense represents financial expense calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for unrealized gains of equity investments, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and non-operating foreign exchange expenses. Non-GAAP tax expense represents tax expense calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for provisions for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments.

The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these measures provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures. The Company is unable to provide reconciliations of free cash flow, free cash flow, as adjusted, cumulative cohort collections, non-GAAP gross margin, and non-GAAP tax expense to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact those GAAP financial measures are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future financial results.

Wix also uses Creative Subscriptions Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) as a key operating metric. Creative Subscriptions ARR is calculated as Creative Subscriptions Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) multiplied by 12. Creative Subscriptions MRR is calculated as the total of (i) all active Creative Subscriptions in effect on the last day of the period, multiplied by the monthly revenue of such Creative Subscriptions, other than domain registrations; (ii) the average revenue per month from domain registrations; (iii) monthly revenue from partnership agreements. Finally, Wix discusses GPV. GPV includes the total value, in US dollars, of transactions facilitated by our platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding our future performance, including, but not limited to revenue, collections and free cash flow, and may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "aim," "forecast," "indication," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "outlook," "future," "will," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this document, including the annual and quarterly guidance, are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our ability to attract and retain registered users and generate new premium subscriptions; our ability to increase the revenue we derive from the sale of premium subscriptions and business solutions through our partners; our expectation that new products and developments, including third-party products offered within our platform, will receive customer acceptance and satisfaction, including the growth in market adoption of our online commerce solutions; our assumption that long-term agreements with partners will become a more significant part of our business in the future and that the expected accounts receivable from such long term partners agreement will ultimately be received; our assumption that historical user behavior can be extrapolated to predict future user behavior; our prediction of the future revenues generated by our user cohorts and our ability to maintain and increase such revenue growth; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; our ability to enter into new markets and attract new customer demographics, including new partners; our expectation that our products created for markets outside of North America will continue to generate growth in those markets; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates on our business; our ability to effectively execute our initiatives to scale and improve our user support function through our Customer Care team, and thereby increase user retention, user engagement and sales; the integration and performance of acquisitions; risks relating to the repurchase of our ordinary shares and/or Convertible Notes pursuant to our repurchase plan; our ability to successfully localize our products, including by making our product, support and communication channels available in additional languages and to expand our payment infrastructure to transact in additional local currencies and accept additional payment methods; our ability to effectively manage the growth of our infrastructure; the impact on our business and operations of the COVID-19 pandemic, including uncertainty relating to expected consumer dynamics after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides and the anticipated GPV on our platform, the effectiveness of government policies, vaccine administration rates and other factors; changes to technologies used in our solutions; any regulatory investigations or litigation; our expectations regarding changes in our cost of revenues and our operating expenses on an absolute basis and as a percentage of our revenues; changes in the global, national, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, and regulatory landscape, including as a result of COVID-19; our planned level of capital expenditures and our belief that our existing cash and cash from operations will be sufficient to fund our operations for at least the next 12 months and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2020 annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Wix.com Ltd.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - GAAP





(In thousands, except loss per share data)







































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Revenue













Creative Subscriptions $ 190,169

$ 235,891

$ 366,715

$ 462,327 Business Solutions 45,890

80,515

85,331

158,191

236,059

316,406

452,046

620,518















Cost of Revenue













Creative Subscriptions 38,510

58,271

73,900

114,017 Business Solutions 31,972

63,148

58,652

123,234

70,482

121,419

132,552

237,251















Gross Profit 165,577

194,987

319,494

383,267















Operating expenses:













Research and development 75,464

104,199

146,180

199,285 Selling and marketing 119,333

123,021

215,489

267,476 General and administrative 24,531

39,411

49,967

73,805 Total operating expenses 219,328

266,631

411,636

540,566 Operating loss (53,751)

(71,644)

(92,142)

(157,299) Financial income (expenses), net (3,339)

143,969

(2,194)

176,894 Other income 28

41

59

106 Income (loss) before taxes on income (57,062)

72,366

(94,277)

19,701 Taxes on income 674

34,409

2,612

42,558 Net income (loss) $ (57,736)

$ 37,957

$ (96,889)

$ (22,857)















Basic net income (loss) per share $ (1.06)

$ 0.66

$ (1.82)

$ (0.40) Basic weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share 54,695,477

57,306,260

53,266,895

56,793,411















Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (1.06)

$ 0.60

$ (1.82)

$ (0.40) Diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share 54,695,477

64,948,445

53,266,895

56,793,411

Wix.com Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (In thousands)









Period ended

December 31,

June 30,

2020

2021 Assets (audited)

(unaudited) Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 168,858

$ 362,253 Short term deposits 577,138

565,267 Restricted cash and deposit 925

6,960 Marketable securities 289,927

351,624 Trade receivables 23,670

29,418 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,666

37,294 Total current assets 1,101,184

1,352,816







Long Term Assets:





Property and equipment, net 35,863

42,522 Marketable securities 536,877

526,840 Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets 87,680

19,585 Intangible assets and goodwill, net 43,516

90,228 Operating lease right-of-use assets 88,406

84,813 Total long-term assets 792,342

763,988







Total assets $ 1,893,526

$ 2,116,804







Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity





Current Liabilities:





Trade payables $ 79,881

$ 81,334 Employees and payroll accruals 70,814

86,721 Deferred revenues 373,521

432,606 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 70,429

84,075 Operating lease liabilities 22,336

26,667 Total current liabilities 616,981

711,403







Long term deferred revenues 50,867

58,583 Long term deferred tax liability 15,343

55,884 Convertible notes, net 834,440

920,379 Long term operating lease liabilities 74,187

65,710 Total long term liabilities 974,837

1,100,556







Total liabilities 1,591,818

1,811,959







Shareholders' Equity





Ordinary shares 107

111 Additional paid-in capital 862,134

842,244 Accumulated ther comprehensive income 9,406

1,759 Accumulated deficit (569,939)

(539,269) Total shareholders' equity 301,708

304,845







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,893,526

$ 2,116,804

Wix.com Ltd.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





(In thousands)







































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Net loss $ (57,736)

$ 37,957

$ (96,889)

$ (22,857) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation 3,537

3,378

7,109

6,810 Amortization 566

846

1,132

1,445 Share based compensation expenses 34,967

50,396

65,685

97,027 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 5,516

1,296

10,949

2,703 Decrease in accrued interest and exchange rate on short term and long term deposits 15

(63)

62

(48) Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities, net 438

2,082

717

4,405 Gain on equity securities -

(73,186)

-

(73,186) Deferred income taxes, net (55)

32,752

(1,721)

40,103 Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets 5,158

8,379

9,446

13,060 Changes in operating lease liabilities (4,588)

(7,578)

(9,817)

(13,613) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables (1,765)

875

(1,617)

(5,301) Increase in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets (6,931)

(30,304)

(21,605)

(100,845) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 26,172

2,234

34,974

(1,028) Increase (decrease) in employees and payroll accruals 11,585

(27,407)

23,694

13,147 Increase in short term and long term deferred revenues 29,792

21,810

62,663

65,432 Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,287

(1,634)

10,203

13,067 Net cash provided by operating activities 49,958

21,833

94,985

40,321 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Proceeds from short-term deposits and restricted deposits 9,225

40,000

26,225

178,015 Investment in short-term deposits and restricted deposits (49,000)

(171,529)

(138,000)

(172,131) Investment in marketable securities (100,867)

-

(230,168)

- Proceeds from marketable securities 65,656

90,562

154,911

180,659 Purchase of property and equipment (3,264)

(6,657)

(8,207)

(10,377) Capitalization of software development costs 0

(462)

(132)

(591) Investment in other long-term assets (643)

-

(5,643)

- Payment for Businesses acquired, net of acquired cash -

(37,217)

(6,626)

(42,803) Purchases of investments in privately held companies (685)

(1,500)

(785)

(1,500) Net cash used in investing activities (79,578)

(86,803)

(208,425)

131,272 FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Proceeds from exercise of options and ESPP shares 12,312

11,380

19,287

21,802 Net cash provided by financing activities 12,312

11,380

19,287

21,802 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (17,308)

(53,590)

(94,153)

193,395 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—Beginning of period 191,258

415,843

268,103

168,858 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period $ 173,950

$ 362,253

$ 173,950

$ 362,253

Wix.com Ltd.





KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS





(In thousands)























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Creative Subscriptions 190,169

235,891

366,715

462,327 Business Solutions 45,890

80,515

85,331

158,191 Total Revenue $ 236,059

$ 316,406

$ 452,046

$ 620,518















Creative Subscriptions 217,696

263,045

426,493

531,104 Business Solutions 48,155

79,816

88,216

162,866 Total Collections $ 265,851

$ 342,861

$ 514,709

$ 693,970















Free Cash Flow $ 46,694

$ 14,714

$ 86,646

$ 29,353 Free Cash Flow, excluding capex related to future Wix HQ office build-out $ 47,102

$ 16,911

$ 87,537

$ 32,385 Creative Subscriptions ARR $ 790,916

$ 967,281

790,916

967,281































Wix.com Ltd.





RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES TO COLLECTIONS





(In thousands)













...



















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2020

2021

2020

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenues $ 236,059

$ 316,406

$ 452,046

$ 620,518

Change in deferred revenues 29,792

21,810

62,663

65,432

Change in unbilled contractual obligations -

4,645

-

8,020

Collections $ 265,851

$ 342,861

$ 514,709

$ 693,970







































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2020

2021

2020

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Creative Subscriptions Revenue $ 190,169

$ 235,891

$ 366,715

$ 462,327

Change in deferred revenues 27,527

22,509

59,778

60,757

Change in unbilled contractual obligations -

4,645

-

8,020

Creative Subscriptions Collections $ 217,696

$ 263,045

$ 426,493

$ 531,104







































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2020

2021

2020

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Business Solutions Revenue $ 45,890

$ 80,515

... $ 85,331

$ 158,191

Change in deferred revenues 2,265

(699)

2,885

4,675

Business Solutions Collections $ 48,155

$ 79,816

$ 88,216

$ 162,866





































Wix.com Ltd.







RECONCILIATION OF COHORT COLLECTIONS







(In millions)









Six Months Ended







June 30,







2020

2021



























Q1 Cohort revenues 19

25









Q1 Change in deferred revenues 22

26









Q1 Cohort collections $ 41

$ 51









Wix.com Ltd.





TOTAL ADJUSTMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP





(In thousands)







































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021 (1) Share based compensation expenses: (unaudited)

(unaudited) Cost of revenues $ 1,869

$ 3,809

$ 3,500

$ 7,310 Research and development 18,216

24,490

34,401

47,778 Selling and marketing 5,395

8,213

9,963

15,655 General and administrative 9,487

13,884

17,821

26,284 Total share based compensation expenses 34,967

50,396

65,685

97,027 (2) Amortization 566

846

1,132

1,445 (3) Acquisition related expenses 1,697

2,351

2,636

4,056 (4) Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 5,516

1,296

10,949

2,703 (5) Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses (income) (485)

579

1,489

1,031 (6) Unrealized gain on equity and other investments -

(142,348)

-

(171,861) (7) Non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income) 1,305

363

432

2,953 (8) Provision for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments -

32,740

-

39,528 Total adjustments of GAAP to Non GAAP $ 43,566

$ (53,777)

$ 82,323

$ (23,118)















































Wix.com Ltd.





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT





(In thousands)







































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Gross Profit $ 165,577

$ 194,987

$ 319,494

$ 383,267 Share based compensation expenses 1,869

3,809

3,500

7,310 Acquisition related expenses 305

112

305

279 Amortization -

358

-

455 Non GAAP Gross Profit 167,751

199,266

323,299

391,311















Non GAAP Gross margin 71%

63%

72%

63%

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions $ 151,659

$ 177,620

$ 292,815

$ 348,310 Share based compensation expenses 1,485

2,887

2,807

5,473 Non GAAP Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions 153,144

180,507

295,622

353,783















Non GAAP Gross margin - Creative Subscriptions 81%

77%

81%

77%

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Gross Profit - Business Solutions $ 13,918

$ 17,367

$ 26,679

$ 34,957 Share based compensation expenses 384

922

693

1,837 Acquisition related expenses 305

112

305

279 Amortization -

358

-

455 Non GAAP Gross Profit - Business Solutions 14,607

18,759

27,677

37,528















Non GAAP Gross margin - Business Solutions 32%

23%

32%

24%

Wix.com Ltd.





RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING LOSS TO NON-GAAP OPERATING LOSS





(In thousands)























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Operating loss $ (53,751)

$ (71,644)

$ (92,142)

$ (157,299) Adjustments:













Share based compensation expenses 34,967

50,396

65,685

97,027 Amortization 566

846

1,132

1,445 Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses (income) (485)

579

1,489

1,031 Acquisition related expenses 1,697

2,351

2,636

4,056 Total adjustments $ 36,745

$ 54,172

$ 70,942

$ 103,559















Non GAAP operating income (loss) $ (17,006)

$ (17,472)

$ (21,200)

$ (53,740)































Wix.com Ltd.





RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE





(In thousands, except per share data)























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Net loss $ (57,736)

$ 37,957

$ (96,889)

$ (22,857) Share based compensation expense and other Non GAAP adjustments 43,566

(53,777)

82,323

(23,118) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (14,170)

$ (15,820)

$ (14,566)

$ (45,975)















Basic Non GAAP net income (loss) per share $ (0.26)

$ (0.28)

$ (0.27)

$ (0.81) Weighted average shares used in computing basic Non GAAP net income (loss) per share 54,695,477

57,306,260

53,266,895

56,793,411















































Wix.com Ltd.





RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW





(In thousands)























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 49,958

$ 21,833

$ 94,985

$ 40,321 Capital expenditures, net (3,264)

(7,119)

(8,339)

(10,968) Free Cash Flow $ 46,694

$ 14,714

$ 86,646

$ 29,353















Capex related to future Wix HQ office build-out 408

2,197

891

3,032 Free Cash Flow, excluding capex related to future Wix HQ office build-out $ 47,102

$ 16,911

$ 87,537

$ 32,385















































Wix.com Ltd.





RECONCILIATION OF BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING AND THE DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited)















Basic weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share 54,695,477

57,306,260

53,266,895

56,793,411 Effect of dilutive securities (included in the effect of dilutive securities is the assumed conversion of employee stock options, employee RSUs and the Notes) -

7,642,185

-

- Diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share 54,695,477

64,948,445

53,266,895

56,793,411















The following items have been excluded from the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding because they are anti-dilutive:













Stock options 4,906,490

643,955

4,906,490

4,735,250 Restricted share units 2,190,991

436,301

2,190,991

2,063,427 Convertible Notes (if-converted) 3,104,251

-

3,104,251

3,969,514

64,897,209

66,028,701

63,468,627

67,561,602

