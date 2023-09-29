Wiz Soars To New Heights: From Startup To $10 Billion Valuation In Record Time

The 2022 tech rout has been one of the toughest market downturns in recent years, affecting investments across all sectors from equities to startups.

Skyrocketing interest rates are impacting early-stage companies disproportionately, as they reported receiving significantly less funding last year. Companies operating in the tech sector have reduced their expansion plans and workforces as they witnessed a 38,487% year-over-year increase in layoffs as of the first quarter.

But the cybersecurity industry has persevered through this market downturn, thanks to the rising demand for tech security, especially in today's economic and socio-political climate.

Successful Funding Round

Wiz became the largest cybersecurity unicorn after achieving a valuation of $10 billion in February. The company was the fastest software-as-a-service (SaaS) company to gain a valuation of $10 billion.

"From the point of engagement to the point of ROI (return on investment), it was easy to choose Wiz. We hadn't even paid and already got results. Nowhere else was this process so fast," said Igor Tsyganskiy, president of Bridgewater Associates.

Wiz achieved the milestone valuation after being in business for only 2.9 years and raising $300 million from multiple venture capital firms in its Series D funding round. Comparatively, it took Meta Platforms Inc., formerly Facebook, 5.7 years to achieve a $10 billion valuation.

Stellar Financials

Wiz's annual recurring revenue (ARR) reached $100 million in August — just a year and a half after launching its product. In the nine months since then, the company doubled its ARR to $200 million as of May.

"For us, it's still an unlimited market," Wiz Co-Founder and CEO Assaf Rappaport said. "The opportunity is still huge, so we can still grow in triple digits a year and even in a downturn and potential recession."

Growing User Base

As corporations migrate their applications and data to the cloud, ensuring their security is a priority. The growing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technology has amplified the need even further. As companies rush to adopt AI solutions like OpenAI's ChatGPT, they are also transferring extensive datasets to the cloud for training purposes.

In this evolving landscape, the number of malicious hackers armed with AI tools of their own has multiplied. With the increasing use of cloud-based services, the national cyber threat is also on the rise, as countries are likely to engage in cyber warfare.

One of the major factors catapulting Wiz's growth is its ability to detect vulnerabilities in the public cloud infrastructures that numerous companies rely on for their data storage and computing needs. Wiz's client roster features prominent industry-leading giants such as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Morgan Stanley and Snowflake Inc.

Smart Growth Vs. Profitability

Wiz is currently prioritizing smart growth rather than immediate profitability, according to the company's spokesperson. The cybersecurity unicorn has been aiming to keep its expenditures on sales and marketing relatively low compared to revenue.

Wiz's skyrocketing growth can be attributed to its ability to pinpoint potential issues related to mass-market software. In March, Wiz identified a vulnerability in Microsoft Corp.'s Azure Active Directory sign-on service, which could have allowed attackers to manipulate the search results on the Bing search engine.

The startup has also identified numerous security vulnerabilities within Microsoft's Azure cloud infrastructure in the past.

The company's exceptional record in identifying malicious threats in addition to word-of-mouth referrals has propelled its success, according to Wiz's CEO.

Rising Competition

Wiz is not the sole player capitalizing on the surging demand for cloud security — it faces competition from well-established publicly traded giants like Palo Alto Networks Inc., boasting a market capitalization of $75 billion, and Rapid7.

While Wiz is making progress in challenging the dominant players in the industry, it still has a substantial journey ahead. According to a first-quarter survey of technology resellers and channel partners conducted by KeyBanc Capital Markets, 28% of respondents considered Palo Alto Networks to be the best cloud security vendor, 24% favored Microsoft and 4% opted for Wiz.

"Wiz is all about visibility," said Ankur Shah, senior vice president at Palo Alto Networks. "Visibility is good. Security is better."

Rapid7 Chairman and CEO Corey Thomas said Wiz's robust growth is fueled by exorbitant sales and marketing expenses, stating, "You don't get to do that indefinitely. You've got to have a stable business model."

As people still prefer established cybersecurity companies, Wiz has a long way to go to become a true industry leader.

