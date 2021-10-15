U.S. markets close in 5 hours 8 minutes

WizeCare Partners with Essen Health Care to Advance Value-Based Care Through Personalized All-In-One Telerehabilitation Platform

·3 min read

Smart physical rehabilitation connects patients with physicians enabling better clinical outcomes, reduced costs, and increased patient compliance.

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WizeCare, a health technology company that establishes a new paradigm of physical rehabilitation, is helping patients achieve optimal results in their recovery for orthopedic, neurological, and movement disorders. The cloud-based solution is an interactive patient application that delivers AI video sessions while using MoveAI™ technology to detect movement and receive real-time feedback from clinicians.

WizeCare logo
WizeCare logo

Given the technology's excellent results, Essen Health Care, a health system utilizing the WizeCare platform, partnered and invested in the company earlier this year as part of its Series A $6 million round funding. "WizeCare's technology has proven to have a tremendous impact on our patients' adherence to their rehabilitation goals. On average, recovery times from post-surgical treatment were shortened by 25% and patients were 80 percent more compliant in their treatment, compared to the traditional 10 percent," stated Dr. Sumir Sahgal, Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Essen Health Care.

CareCentrix, NYU Langone, Accessible Home Health, and Sweeten Health are some of the other notable health entities also using the technology. Dr. Sahgal added, "We chose to partner with WizeCare based on their mission to advance the health ecosystem. The technology is not limited to just treating musculoskeletal conditions. We find the true value in how it helps patients of all ages and conditions."

WizeCare will be attending the HLTH Conference, located BCEC Hall B, Booth 1147-8, taking place on October 17-20 to further discuss the partnership and how the platform's intuitive and engaging rehabilitation experience is using predictive analytics to support KPIs and goals for healthcare organizations.

CEO of WizeCare, Roy Shteren, a practicing physical therapist for more than 15 years and who will be attending HLTH stated, "Our success in the delivery of care is attributed to the healthcare specialists, clinicians, business analytics, and technology experts that share a belief in shifting to a value-based care model. Based on the three clinical studies WizeCare has successfully concluded, we can proudly say that the model enables patients to reach better clinical outcomes and shorter recovery time, using WizeCare's platform, at the comfort of their homes.

To learn more about WizeCare, visit www.WizeCare.com.

About WizeCare:
WizeCare is a team built of healthcare specialists, innovative clinicians, business analysts, and technology experts to deliver the world the leading platform that is changing the way physical therapy and rehabilitation are delivered and utilized. Since its launch as a company in 2012, they've grown from an innovative clinic to a digital health startup, aiming to disrupt home physical therapy care, delivering value-based healthcare, and providing customers the knowledge and technology found to be cost-effective. Since the discovery that better patient compliance resulted from personalized videos, WizeCare increased the platform to now include a combination of remote care, patient management, monitoring, AI analysis and communication capabilities. To learn more, visit WizeCare.com.

About Essen Health Care:
Essen Health Care is the largest privately held multi-specialty health system, based in the Bronx with six integrated clinical divisions, offering Urgent Care, Primary Care, and Specialty Services, as well as House Calls, Care Management, and Nursing Home Staffing. Founded in 1999 by Dr. Sumir Sahgal and guided by a population health model of care, Essen Health Care is a growing community healthcare network and group practice with over 150 Primary Care and Specialty Care Physicians and over 100 advanced clinicians providing high quality, compassionate, and accessible medical care to over 100,000 of the most vulnerable and under-served residents of New York State. Essen Health Care is dedicated to ensuring the quality of care for all patients and has been designated a 'Level 3 Patient-Centered Medical Home' by the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wizecare-partners-with-essen-health-care-to-advance-value-based-care-through-personalized-all-in-one-telerehabilitation-platform-301401304.html

SOURCE WizeCare

