Wizz Air Holdings Plc's (LON:WIZZ) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 99% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Wizz Air Holdings is UK£55.38 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Wizz Air Holdings is estimated to be 50% undervalued based on current share price of UK£27.80

The €33.19 analyst price target for WIZZ is 40% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (€, Millions) -€250.3m €270.5m €539.6m €566.6m €631.0m €677.1m €714.3m €744.4m €769.1m €789.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x8 Analyst x8 Analyst x8 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 7.31% Est @ 5.49% Est @ 4.21% Est @ 3.32% Est @ 2.70% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 9.8% -€228 €225 €408 €390 €396 €387 €372 €353 €332 €311

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €2.9b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €790m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (9.8%– 1.2%) = €9.4b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €9.4b÷ ( 1 + 9.8%)10= €3.7b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €6.6b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£27.8, the company appears quite good value at a 50% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Wizz Air Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.436. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Wizz Air Holdings

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for WIZZ.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Wizz Air Holdings, we've put together three further aspects you should look at:

Risks: You should be aware of the 1 warning sign for Wizz Air Holdings we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does WIZZ's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

