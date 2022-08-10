WKS Restaurant Group Selects Interface to Deploy Virtual Guard Services at its 394 Restaurants

Remote video monitoring solution increases security for employees and customers and eliminates guard costs

WKS Restaurant Group Selects Interface to Deploy Virtual Guard Services

WKS brands include El Pollo Loco, Wendy’s, Denny’s, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, and Blaze Pizza

St. Louis, MO, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface Systems, a leading managed service provider delivering business security, managed network, UCaaS, and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises, today announced that WKS Restaurant Group, one of the fastest growing multi-brand restaurant franchisees in the US is deploying Interface’s Virtual Guard interactive remote video monitoring solutions across its major restaurant brands including El Pollo Loco, Wendy’s, Denny’s, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, and Blaze Pizza. By implementing virtual guard services, WKS will offer better security for its employees and customers while reducing the cost of securing its restaurants by 85%.

WKS had previously implemented Interface’s video verified alarm services to reduce false alarms, and the Virtual Guard services seamlessly upgrade security coverage while leveraging the investments already made by the company.

The Virtual Guard services include upgraded security cameras, network video recorders (NVRs), speakers, microphones, and discreetly installed panic buttons or wearable pendants that allow Interface’s remote intervention specialists to see, hear and respond to security threats in real-time. Interface’s intervention specialists can assess the situation in real-time and can either make a voice down to warn threat actors to leave the property or call law enforcement.

Interface’s virtual guard services have a wide variety of applications:

Virtual tours with voice downs - Remote intervention specialists operating from Interface’s five-diamond rated Command and Control Centers perform a comprehensive virtual walkthrough of the restaurant to check for potential threats and safety gaps such as open exit doors, loiterers, and trespassers. Each virtual walkthrough can be combined with interactive voice-downs to check in with employees.

Opening and closing escorts - Every time restaurant employees open or close the restaurant, they now have additional security coverage. Before walking into the restaurant, employees can call Interface’s Command and Control Center and ask for a check on the premises to make sure everything is in order. Similarly, employees leaving the restaurant can ask for a safety check-in and around the exit doors and parking lot.

“WKS runs a people business, and ensuring the safety of our employees and customers is our number one priority,” says Christopher Magana, Director of Risk Management, WKS Restaurant Group. “With Interface, we are now able to protect our employees with the best technology has to offer and give them the confidence to do their jobs at any of our locations.”

“I see Interface as a partner who is central to our growth strategy. As we expand operations rapidly, we will rely on Interface to deliver cutting-edge physical security solutions and lower our operating complexity and costs,” adds Magana.

About Interface Systems

Interface Systems is a leading managed services provider delivering business security, managed network, UCaaS and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises. We improve security, streamline connectivity, optimize operations, and reduce IT costs, maximizing ROI for the nation’s top brands. Learn more and follow us on our blog Making IT Happen and on LinkedIn.

