WLCSP Electroless Plating Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the wlcsp electroless plating market are ARC Technologies Inc., Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Bales Metal Surface Solutions (Bales), C. Uyemura & Co. Ltd., COVENTYA International, ERIE PLATING COMPANY, KC Jones Plating Company, MacDermid Inc.

, Nihon Parkerizing Co. Ltd., Okuno Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Bajaj Electroplaters, Peninsula Metal Finishing Inc., Allied Finishing, Precision Plating Co., and Klein Plating Works Inc.



The global wlcsp electroless plating market grew from $1.98 billion in 2022 to $2.21 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The wlcsp electroless plating market is expected to grow to $3.32 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.7%.



The WLCSP electroless plating market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing WLCSP electroless plating services such as layout & mask tooling, wafer RDL patterning and bumping (ball sphere loaded or plated), automated optical inspection (AOI) for quality assurance and wafer map generation.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The WLCSP electroless plating is defined as a true chip-scale packaging (CSP) technology that minimizes, reduces package size, and enhances the thermal conduction characteristics of chips, which includes packaging and integrated circuits at the wafer level, instead of the traditional process of assembling individual units into packages. It is used in connecting the printed circuit board using solder balls.



Europe was the largest region in the WLCSP electroless plating market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this WLCSP electroless plating market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of WLCSP electroless plating markets are nickel, copper, composites, and other types. Nickel is a lustrous silvery-white metal that is used to protect parts from natural wear, abrasion, and corrosion.The various applications include corrosion resistance, wear resistance, appearance, solderability, and other applications such as enhanced conductivity. The end use involves automotive, electronics, aerospace, machinery, and other end users.



A rise in the impending need for circuit miniaturisation and microelectronic devices is the major factor driving the growth of the WLCSP electroless plating market going forward.Electronics miniaturisation refers to a set of circuit design procedures that reduce the size of the electronics in a device by making them denser and, in some cases, partitioning them differently to reduce the overall number of components.



WLCSP electroless plating helps circuit miniaturisation and microelectronic devices by offering better shielding than conventional plating processes and cost-effectiveness. For instance, in 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, an executive department of the U.S. federal government allocated nearly $54 million for 10 new projects led by DOE’s national laboratories to increase energy efficiency in microelectronics design and production. Therefore, the rise in the impending need for circuit miniaturization and microelectronic devices is driving the WLCSP electroless plating market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the WLCSP electroless plating market.Major players operating in the WLCSP electroless plating market are developing new products to strengthen their position in the WLCSP electroless plating market.



In December 2020, Atotech, a UK-based chemicals and equipment company operating in the WLCSP electroless plating market, launched its newest product, DynaSmart.The unique automation design of DynaSmart makes it possible to transfer several product carriers through various plating tanks at once.



The unique feature of DynaSmart’s groundbreaking automation architecture makes it possible to transfer several product carriers through various plating tanks at once.It comes in a modular design and is small in size.



As a result, it can be used in factories that have already been designed.



In September 2020, AOTCO Metal Finishing Co., a US-based company involved in offering metal finishing services to prime manufacturers and their subcontractors in the aerospace, medical, defense, and optical industries, acquired Plating for Electronics (PFE) for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, AOTCO Metal Finishing Co. broadens its sustainable product portfolio and improves its position in expanded anodized colours and laser marking. Plating For Electronics (PFE) is a US-based company involved in offering creative anodizing, electroplating, and laser marking services to customers nationwide, providing exceptional service and quality operating in the WLCSP electroless plating market.



The countries covered in the WLCSP electroless plating market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The WLCSP electroless plating market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides WLCSP electroless plating market statistics, including WLCSP electroless plating industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a WLCSP electroless plating market share, detailed WLCSP electroless plating market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the WLCSP electroless plating industry. This WLCSP electroless plating market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

