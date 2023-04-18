With WMG Holdings Bhd. (KLSE:WMG) It Looks Like You'll Get What You Pay For

When close to half the companies in the Trade Distributors industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 0.4x, you may consider WMG Holdings Bhd. (KLSE:WMG) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 1.1x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

What Does WMG Holdings Bhd's Recent Performance Look Like?

The revenue growth achieved at WMG Holdings Bhd over the last year would be more than acceptable for most companies. It might be that many expect the respectable revenue performance to beat most other companies over the coming period, which has increased investors’ willingness to pay up for the stock. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying to much for the stock.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as high as WMG Holdings Bhd's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 26% gain to the company's top line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 35% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Weighing the recent medium-term upward revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for contraction of 5.9% shows it's a great look while it lasts.

With this information, we can see why WMG Holdings Bhd is trading at a high P/S compared to the industry. Investors are willing to pay more for a stock they hope will buck the trend of the broader industry going backwards. Nonetheless, with most other businesses facing an uphill battle, staying on its current revenue path is no certainty.

What We Can Learn From WMG Holdings Bhd's P/S?

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We see that WMG Holdings Bhd justifiably maintains its high P/S on the merits of its recentthree-year revenue growth beating forecasts amidst struggling industry. It could be said that investors feel this revenue growth will continue into the future, justifying a higher P/S ratio. However, it'd be fair to raise concerns over whether this level of revenue performance will continue given the harsh conditions facing the industry. If things remain consistent though, shareholders shouldn't expect any major share price shocks in the near term.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 2 warning signs for WMG Holdings Bhd that you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

