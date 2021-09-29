U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,375.93
    +23.30 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,466.48
    +166.49 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,614.22
    +67.54 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.01
    +8.23 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.92
    -0.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.40
    -9.10 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    -1.02 (-4.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1618
    -0.0071 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5060
    -0.0280 (-1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3429
    -0.0112 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8790
    +0.3990 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,081.57
    +525.82 (+1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,046.01
    -1.63 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,101.88
    +73.78 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

WNC Appoints Sarah Arnold to Vice President - Asset Management

·1 min read

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WNC, a leading provider of investment, asset management and development services in the affordable housing industry, announced today that it has appointed Sarah Arnold as vice president - asset management.

WNC Logo (PRNewsfoto/WNC)
WNC Logo (PRNewsfoto/WNC)

"Sarah is a seasoned professional with in-depth experience managing large portfolios of LIHTC properties, and we are pleased to welcome her to WNC's asset management team," said Kent Mehring, senior vice president of asset management at WNC.

Arnold brings 15 years of commercial real estate experience to her new role. She joins WNC from Wentwood Capital Advisors, where she spent approximately 13 years as vice president of asset management, focused on low-income housing tax credit properties. In this role, she was responsible for the oversight of approximately 70 LIHTC properties, including capital transactions and property-partnership restructurings. Previously, Arnold spent time as a commercial real estate appraiser at C.L. McDade & Company.

Arnold earned a dual bachelor's degree in business and mathematics from Southwestern University.

About WNC
WNC, founded in 1971 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., is a national investor in affordable housing and community development initiatives. The firm has acquired approximately $13.9 billion of assets totaling in excess of 1,600 properties in 48 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. WNC's investor base exceeds 19,500 institutional and retail clients, including Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks, and insurance companies. Additional information is available at www.wncinc.com.

Contact
Julie Leber
Spotlight Marketing Communications
949.427.1391
julie@spotlightmarcom.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wnc-appoints-sarah-arnold-to-vice-president---asset-management-301387685.html

SOURCE WNC

Recommended Stories

  • Why Camber Energy Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Camber Energy (NYSEMKT: CEI) jumped 18.4% on Tuesday, as investors on social media sites ramped up their bets on the power solutions company. Camber's majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, owns interests in oil and gas fields in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi that collectively contain more than 145 active wells. Camber is also expanding into sustainable energy solutions to diversify its business and profit from the growth of alternative fuel sources.

  • AMD’s (NASDAQ:AMD) Upside Potential May be Limited in the Medium Term

    The stock price of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has been going through a correction for the last two months. There has been a lot of attention on the stock recently in anticipation of a resumption of the bullish trend - although an initial breakout was derailed by yesterday’s market wide selloff.

  • What GE's Latest Deal Means for Investors

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) announcement last week that it would buy advanced surgical visualization company BK Medical for $1.45 billion in cash would almost have been an afterthought for GE a decade ago. The deal marks the largest acquisition by CEO Larry Culp, a leader noted for his ability to acquire businesses, and it should give investors confidence in the company's future. BK Medical produces imaging and surgical navigation technology used in surgeries and ultrasound urology.

  • Lucid to deliver SUVs in October, Sherwin-Williams cuts guidance on supply chain fears

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the morning's top stock movers, including Lucid & Sherwin-Williams

  • 3 Reasons Upstart Is Overvalued

    This AI-powered loan underwriter and fintech has seen its stock price rise more than 640% since its IPO in late 2020.

  • 10 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we will take look at the 10 best silver mining stocks in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of silver mining companies and their future outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021. During uncertain times, investors often take refuge in precious metals. Especially during […]

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    There's one really easy way to improve your investing returns -- lengthen your holding period for the stocks of great businesses. Warren Buffett has long maintained that his "favorite holding period is forever." Of course, even Buffett sells some of his stocks occasionally.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood sells $270 million in Tesla shares

    Cathie Wood has sold $270 million in Tesla amid the tech sector selloff. Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the details.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Albert Einstein is widely credited for calling compound interest the most powerful force in the universe, and it's easy to see why. Building on that idea, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that could grow threefold over the next five years. Keep reading to see why CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) made the list.

  • 15 Biotech Stocks to Buy Now According to Srini Akkaraju and Michael Dybbs’ Samsara BioCapital

    In this article, we will discuss 15 biotech stocks to buy now according to Srini Akkaraju and Michael Dybbs’ Samsara BioCapital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Akkaraju and Dybbs’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Biotech Stocks to Buy Now According to Srini Akkaraju and Michael Dybbs’ […]

  • Peak Fintech Withdraws Form 40-F While it Works to Comply with New SEC Disclosure Guidance

    Peak Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (NASDAQ: TNT) ("Peak" or the "Company"), an innovative Fintech service provider and manager of the Cubeler Business Hub, today announced that it has voluntarily withdrawn its Form 40-F (registration statement) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") while it works to comply with recent disclosure guidance provided by the SEC for companies either based in China or with the majority of their operations in China (the "Guidance").

  • Micron and ASML warn of supply chain problems for semiconductors

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down the latest supply chain concerns from the top names in semiconductors.&nbsp;

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Despite a lot of headlines, infrastructure has gotten the short end of the stick recently. In the past five years, the S&P 500 index has outpaced the iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (NYSEMKT: IFRA) nearly two to one. Infrastructure was a common topic during the Trump administration.

  • Dollar Tree Stock Is Jumping Because It’s Not Just a Dollar Store Anymore

    The company has been testing higher price points, something that could help it deal with rising prices and higher shipping costs.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Today According to Phil Frohlich’s Prescott Group Capital Management

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy today according to Phil Frohlich’s Prescott Group Capital Management based on Q2 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Frohlich’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Phil […]

  • Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)?

    A look at the shareholders of Hyliion Holdings Corp. ( NYSE:HYLN ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest added to two of her newer positions, and it added to a third stake of a stock that has shed nearly half of its peak value.

  • IBM Spills Details on Kyndryl Spinoff. What You Need to Know.

    IBM expects to distribute at least 80.1% of the new company's shares to current holders, with IBM retaining the rest for resale within the first 12 months after completion of the spinoff.

  • 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks With 120% to 190% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Analysts' loftiest price targets portend significant upside for these widely owned (and followed) stocks.