U.S. markets close in 1 hour 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,585.06
    +63.52 (+1.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,778.36
    +315.58 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,456.23
    +261.77 (+1.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,079.53
    +34.16 (+1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.82
    +0.46 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.30
    +7.40 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1432
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9250
    -0.0290 (-1.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3539
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4930
    -0.0550 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,385.80
    +1,311.21 (+3.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,036.22
    +33.51 (+3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

'Woke capitalism' is a new ideology for a digital economy

Brett Hurt
·7 min read

When the head of the world’s largest money manager BlackRock issued his annual letter to CEOs, his latest and strongest push for business leaders to embrace social purpose beyond profits, he continued to turn more than a few heads.

“We focus on sustainability not because we’re environmentalists, but because we are capitalists and fiduciaries to our clients,” wrote Larry D. Fink, in his letter entitled "The Power of Capitalism". Such language from a CEO managing some $10 trillion has drawn criticism across the spectrum. It was "woke capitalism" for Fox Business, while on the left, he’s been scorned for not being "loud enough."

To be sure, it’s a healthy debate, but what virtually all the headlines miss is the long-building tectonic shift in thought leadership. In fact, just a week earlier, unnoticed in the business press was BlackRock’s annual stewardship statement, which advocated that businesses considering conversion of “corporate form” to public benefit corporations should put it to a shareholder vote. However quiet, Fink’s letter is nothing less than a signature on a profound ideological document. What he has embraced is the emerging ideology of “Conscious Capitalism.”

I understand that “ideology” is not a common phrase in business discussions. But as shorthand for a body of ideas and ideals, ideology is effectively the operating system by which societies and institutions organize themselves – commerce included. I’ve dubbed the reigning business ideology of the 20th century, the “OS” as it were, “Sloan/Rooseveltism,” and Fink may well have concluded it.

I’ve so named the old ideology for the famous maxim of Alfred P. Sloan, the mastermind behind the rise of General Motors: “What’s good for business is good for America.” In that remark we find the ethos that the pursuit of profit is a virtue unto itself, the rising tide that lifts all societal boats.

The other side of this body of thought is the ethos captured in trust-busting President Theodore Roosevelt’s foundational campaigns to balance capitalist excess with his idea that “Great corporations exist only because they are created and safeguarded” by great institutions of government.

In tandem, these two schools created an equilibrium that became the rough roadmap for not only Wall Street and Main Street, but for regulators from the federal EPA to the nation’s 20,000 municipal zoning authorities. Broadly, Sloan/Rooseveltism has served us well, delivering a century of exponential economic growth with cleaner water, safer food, virtually accident-free air travel, and, most recently, a life-saving mRNA vaccine.

Soon, we may get House- and Senate-passed legislation to put upwards of $100 billion into research to boost our chip-making capacity, fund STEM scholarships, reinvigorate space exploration, and bolster AI and other technologies.

This implied contract has worked in the past, and it works occasionally today. But in the main, the two bookends of this ideology are fast wearing and crumbling as we witness the erosion of Sloan/Rooseveltism. What Fink has confronted is something deeper than passing woke-ism or a sop to shareholder activism. He has confronted head on the malady of a collapsing business ideology whose feverish symptoms we see in the endless primal screams about the 1% at the top, the 13% at the bottom, and the future of everyone in between.

It’s not as if we were not warned.

“Laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind,” Thomas Jefferson wrote, a phrase that graces his monument. If not, he added, “We might as well require a man to wear still the coat which fitted him when a boy.”

To re-frame Jefferson’s counsel in our age of exponentially increasing technological progress:

  • At least three quarters of what a freshman computer science student learns this year at the university will be obsolete by his or her junior year.

  • The utility of state-of-the-art public transit a mere decade ago is now in question with the looming arrival of autonomous vehicles.

  • Regulators contort themselves around the rules designed for CompuServe in the age of Facebook or Twitter as the testifying CEO of Google tutors a lawmaker who quizzes him on Apple products: “Congressman, the iPhone is made by a different company.”

Which is why a new ideology for our new digital economy and its means of production is nigh. Only the institutions of commerce themselves can lead this. In fact, they have begun. The new and emerging ideology is “Conscious Capitalism,” manifested most vividly in the global proliferation of firms organized as what are known as public benefit corporations – toward which BlackRock’s move is the latest.

Under this model, firms bind themselves to a public benefit mission and continually report on the standard financials and on how the company is living up to that mission. That status protects the company against profit-demanding shareholder lawsuits, and also attracts employees and investors who want to combine profit with purpose. My company, data.world, is just one of the thousands of certified B Corporations doing well while doing good.

The roots of this new ideology can be traced back at least three decades to work by Paul Hawken, a successful entrepreneur, and his 1993 book, "The Ecology of Commerce - A Declaration of Sustainability." For Hawken, it is an issue of how we design and manage the commercial marketplace, the ethos of production.

“To create an enduring society, we will need a system of commerce and production where each and every act is inherently sustainable and restorative,” he wrote. “Business will need to integrate economic, biologic, and human systems to create a sustainable method of commerce.”

Hawken’s argument — intriguing back then, but imperative today — is not simply that business has a responsibility to donate to PBS. Rather, his argument was — and is — that only the institutions of commerce have the scope, power, resources, and innovative spirit capable of taking on our most pressing global challenges.

Since Hawken and others first began to imagine this new commercial ethos decades ago, these ideas have cohered in many ways. This coherence includes the formation of “B Lab” in 2006 to help companies organize themselves for explicit public benefit. More broadly, it found a voice with "Conscious Capitalism," a 2013 book by John Mackey, the founder of Whole Foods, and business professor Rajendra Sisodia. Relatedly, the World Economic Forum is championing a "Fourth Sector," combining purpose with profit.

Conscious Capitalism seeks to replace the old ideology of shareholder value-maximization that cements a slavish adherence to the judgment of the “market,” even when other social signals are more powerful. It challenges executives enriched by stock options, empowers companies fearful of “activist investors” who attack whenever stock prices fail to meet quarterly “expectations,” and curtails often-frivolous shareholder lawsuits pushing for stock gains at all costs.

Last year, I penned a TechCrunch essay with Arizona State University’s Ann Florini, in which we called on Facebook to reorganize itself as a public benefit corporation. I’m not hopeful that Mark Zuckerberg will take us up on the pitch. But I do believe it’s a far more sensible course than continuing the battle over Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which grants Meta immunity from the actions of its users – a perfect expression of the collapse and fecklessness of Sloan/Rooseveltism.

But Zuckerberg would hardly be alone if he took up this call. Thirty-five states have passed laws enabling companies to organize and operate this way, with the benefits of sustainability in their bylaws. Such laws now exist in Canada, Colombia, and Ecuador, and are pending in Argentina, Chile and Australia.

Among the globally noted companies embracing the new OS are Schneider Electric in France, renewable energy producer Orsted in Denmark, Banco do Brasil, the largest financial institution in Latin America, Canada’s consulting firm Stantec, U.S. food and spice producer McCormick, and countless smaller companies.

Mackey and Sisodia’s Conscious Capitalism suggests this as the best – and perhaps only – exit from Jefferson’s conundrum:

In the early years of the twenty-first century, we are becoming acutely aware that our natural resources are finite,” they wrote. “But we are also coming to realize that there is no limit to our entrepreneurial creativity. When we learn how to manifest our creativity on a mass scale, when many more of the seven billion of us are enabled to blossom and empowered to create, we will discover there is no problem on earth that we cannot solve, no obstacle we cannot overcome.

This is our new business ideology. This is, as Fink put it, “The Power of Capitalism.”

Recommended Stories

  • My mom took out student loans to help me afford college. Now I’m repaying those, plus the loans I took out myself — to the tune of $80K. Can you help me somehow repay this?

    Question: Is there any way to consolidate Parent PLUS Loans with my regular student loans? Not only are the Parent PLUS loans higher interest than my own loans, they don’t currently count towards seeking an income-based repayment plan because they are under my mother’s name, even though I have been the one paying them. Combining them would put me at over $80K in student loan debt and  income-based repayment would then actually help.

  • My son is now in prison. But I still owe $50K on the student loans I took out for him. Can I get relief?

    FIX MY WALLET MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • Los Angeles nun, 80, gets prison for $835,000 school theft

    A Los Angeles nun and school principal who stole more than $800,000 to pay for a gambling habit was sentenced Monday to a year in federal prison. Mary Margaret Kreuper, 80, admitted to stealing the money from 2008 to 2018 while she was principal at St. James Catholic School in the LA suburb of Torrance. U.S. District Court Judge Otis D. Wright II also ordered Kreuper to pay back the school approximately $835,000 as restitution, the Long Beach Press-Telegram reported.

  • Christian revival at school prompts student walkout in W.Va.

    Between calculus and European history classes at a West Virginia public high school, 16-year-old Cameron Mays and his classmates were told by their teacher to go to an evangelical Christian revival assembly. When students arrived at the event in the school's auditorium, they were instructed to close their eyes and raise their arms in prayer, Mays said. The Huntington High School junior sent a text to his father.

  • Principals of Pickerington Local's two high schools placed on administrative leave

    Stacy Tennenbaum and Mark Ulbrich, principals at Pickerington Central and North high schools, respectively, have been placed on administrative leave.

  • Virginia Senate Approves Amendment to Make Mask-Wearing Optional in Schools

    The Virginia Senate voted 29–9 on Tuesday to approve an amendment that would make masking optional in schools regardless of rules adopted by local school boards.

  • Red flags trailed ex-UCLA lecturer across elite universities

    A trail of red flags about his behavior toward women followed Matthew Harris on an academic journey that took him to three of the nation’s most prestigious universities — Duke, Cornell and then the University of California, Los Angeles. Former graduate classmates at Duke and Cornell, where he studied before becoming a postdoctoral fellow at UCLA in recent years, described him as inappropriate and creepy, with obsessive behaviors toward some women that became harassment and, in at least one case, sexual harassment. Last week, police in Colorado arrested Harris after he allegedly emailed an 800-page document and posted videos threatening violence against dozens of people at UCLA, prompting the school to cancel in-person classes for a day.

  • White House blasts Florida GOP's 'Don't Say Gay' school bill

    The Biden administration sharply criticized Republicans in Florida on Tuesday for backing a measure that, if signed into law, would prevent discussions of gender and sexuality in the state’s schools.

  • Student heckled amid Indian state school hijab ban

    Muskan Khan is a female Muslim student who became an internet sensation in India. She was seen chanting "God is great" to counter a crowd of students with saffron shawls, typically worn by Hindus, who support a hijab ban."Every religion has freedom, India is a unity…every religion has freedom. They are following their culture and I am following my culture. They should let us follow our culture and not raise any obstacle."India's southern Karnataka state ordered schools and colleges to shut for three days on Tuesday (February 8) after protests erupted in response to some institutions refusing entry to students wearing the hijab, citing an education ministry order.Majority of Karnataka state is Hindu and 12% of the population is Muslim. It is ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party.The education minister of the state B.C. Nagesh said school dress codes had been set after reviewing court decisions from across the country to ban the hijab at educational institutions. Opposition parties and critics accuse the government at federal and state level of discriminating against religious minorities and running the risk of stoking violence. Modi defended his record and says his economic and social policies benefit all Indians. The Karnataka High Court will hear a petition in the case on Wednesday, as per media reports.

  • Virginia Supreme Court dismisses parents' lawsuit against Youngkin's school mask order

    The Virginia Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a lawsuit from Chesapeake parents against Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) for his order making mask-wearing optional in schools.Why it matters: Judges wrote that they couldn't issue writs of mandamus and prohibit the Chesapeake School Board from making masks optional, because such relief cannot be issued in the case. But they made clear they aren't ruling on the legality of the case, potentially leaving the door open for future litigation.Get market news wo

  • Murphy lifting NJ COVID mask mandate forces Jersey Shore parents, schools to choose

    Several district leaders in Monmouth and Ocean counties said students in their schools will be allowed to drop masks, but others aren't sure.

  • As Culture Wars Envelop Schools, North Texas Sees a Superintendent Exodus

    Educating kids is all Jeannie Stone ever wanted to do. She spent more than three decades in North Texas school districts, first as a teacher and eventually as an administrator. After she was named Richardson Independent School District’s superintendent five years ago, she drew accolades for how well she advocated for district parents and the […]

  • 80-year-old nun sentenced to prison for stealing thousands from elementary school

    An 80-year-old nun was sentenced to one year and a day in prison on Monday after admitting to stealing more than $830,000 from an elementary school where she previously worked."I have sinned, I have broken the law, and I have no excuses," Sister Mary Margaret Kreuper, the former principal of St. James Catholic School in Torrance, Calif., told the judge, according to the Los Angeles Times.She referred to her crime as "a violation of my vows, the...

  • Free Intro to Linux Course, Taken by Over 1 Million Individuals, Now Available in Spanish

    Free Intro to Linux Course, Taken by Over 1 Million Individuals, Now Available in SpanishPR NewswireSAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2022The popular course offered on the edX platform, is now available in Spanish thanks to a partnership between the Universitat Politècnica de València and Linux FoundationSAN FRANCISCO, Feb.

  • Johnston school board members support pro-Trump Turning Point group

    Some Johnston school parents are condemning two new district board members who were seen in photos attending a kick-off event for a local Turning Point USA high school chapter.Driving the news: At a school board meeting Monday night, parents raised concerns about board members Clint Evans and Deb Davis' attendance at the Johnston High School event last week. It was held at Taste of New York.The photos were shared with Axios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios

  • Indian students, college in hijab ban stand-off

    Indian students, college in hijab ban stand-off

  • What is India’s hijab row all about?

    The latest religious row in India has six 18-year-old Muslim schoolgirls at its center. In the southern state of Karnataka, protests have erupted in colleges and schools over the right of female students to wear the hijab. This is the latest flashpoint in a series of religion-fueled controversies that have, in part, come to define modern India.

  • India's Karnataka state to shut schools after 'hijab ban' triggers protests

    India's southern Karnataka state has ordered schools and colleges to shut for three days, its chief minister said on Tuesday, after protests erupted in response to some schools refusing entry to students wearing the hijab. Local media reported last week that several schools in the coastal city of Udupi had denied entry to Muslim girls wearing the hijab citing an education ministry order, prompting protests from parents and students. Tensions have frayed further in recent days in Udupi and elsewhere in majority Hindu Karnataka as students with saffron shawls - typically worn by Hindus - thronged into classrooms to show their support of their schools' hijab ban.

  • A Night Of Knowing Nothing takes a sensuous look at student protests in India

    Payal Kapadia’s A Night Of Knowing Nothing opens in sensuous, somnolent darkness. A group of film students dance in front of an outdoor projection at nighttime, their bodies practically merging with the flickering screen. The scene initially plays out in silence, until we hear a hushed female voice reading a pair of intimate letters signed only “L.” We learn of how L.’s relationship with her boyfriend was cut short by his parents, who rejected her because she belongs to a lower caste. But in bet

  • Paying Tribute to Our Black Leaders in Science

    During Black History Month and beyond, we honor the Black inventors that shaped our company