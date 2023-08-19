Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

One of the biggest stories of last week was how Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) shares plunged 22% in the week since its latest annual results, closing yesterday at US$42.63. The statutory results were mixed overall, with revenues of US$922m in line with analyst forecasts, but losses of US$2.65 per share, some 3.0% larger than the analysts were predicting. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for Wolfspeed

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Wolfspeed's 21 analysts is for revenues of US$1.05b in 2024. This reflects a solid 13% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$4.11 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$1.06b and US$2.19 per share in losses. While this year's revenue estimates held steady, there was also a considerable increase to loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The consensus price target fell 8.1% to US$59.84per share, with the analysts clearly concerned by ballooning losses. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Wolfspeed at US$80.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$44.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Wolfspeed is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 13% annualised growth until the end of 2024. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 2.4% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 14% per year. So it looks like Wolfspeed is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Wolfspeed. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Wolfspeed going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Wolfspeed .

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.