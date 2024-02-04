Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Second-Quarter Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

One of the biggest stories of last week was how Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) shares plunged 22% in the week since its latest second-quarter results, closing yesterday at US$26.51. The results look positive overall; while revenues of US$208m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were 5.8% smaller than expected, with Wolfspeed losing US$1.00 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

After the latest results, the consensus from Wolfspeed's 20 analysts is for revenues of US$837.3m in 2024, which would reflect a considerable 13% decline in revenue compared to the last year of performance. Losses are expected to increase slightly, to US$4.26 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$879.8m and US$4.20 per share in losses.

There was no real change to the average price target of US$41.87, suggesting that the revisions to revenue estimates are not expected to have a long-term impact on Wolfspeed's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Wolfspeed at US$57.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$25.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Wolfspeed's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that revenue is expected to reverse, with a forecast 25% annualised decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 2.1% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 16% per year. It's pretty clear that Wolfspeed's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates underperformance compared to the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

