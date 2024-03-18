Wolfspeed Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$1.78m

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Wolfspeed

The Independent Director John Replogle made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$502k worth of shares at a price of US$47.54 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$26.08. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Wolfspeed insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about US$34.74. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Wolfspeed Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Wolfspeed insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, three insiders shelled out US$767k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Wolfspeed insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about US$24m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Wolfspeed Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Wolfspeed insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Wolfspeed.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

