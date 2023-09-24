Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG (ETR:WAH) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG's (ETR:WAH) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized technologies for energy and environmental solutions worldwide. On 31 December 2022, the €64m market-cap company posted a loss of €1.9m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Wolftank-Adisa Holding's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Wolftank-Adisa Holding is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 German Commercial Services analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of €800k in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 87% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Wolftank-Adisa Holding's upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Wolftank-Adisa Holding is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Wolftank-Adisa Holding's case is 61%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

