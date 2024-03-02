Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG (ETR:WAH) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG's (ETR:WAH) future prospects. Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized technologies for energy and environmental solutions worldwide. The €65m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of €1.9m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of €2.5m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Wolftank-Adisa Holding's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Wolftank-Adisa Holding is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 German Commercial Services analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of €3.8m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 102% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Wolftank-Adisa Holding's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Wolftank-Adisa Holding is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Wolftank-Adisa Holding's case is 62%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

