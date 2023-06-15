Wolftank-Adisa Holding's (ETR:WAH) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Wolftank-Adisa Holding (ETR:WAH) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Wolftank-Adisa Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0011 = €39k ÷ (€63m - €28m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Wolftank-Adisa Holding has an ROCE of 0.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 7.6%.

In the above chart we have measured Wolftank-Adisa Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're delighted to see that Wolftank-Adisa Holding is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 0.1% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, Wolftank-Adisa Holding is employing 557% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 44% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

The Bottom Line

To the delight of most shareholders, Wolftank-Adisa Holding has now broken into profitability. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last three years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Wolftank-Adisa Holding can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

