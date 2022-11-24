U.S. markets closed

Wolseley Canada Selected as Hamilton-Niagara Top Employer

Wolseley Canada
·2 min read
Wolseley Canada
Wolseley Canada

BURLINGTON, Ontario, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolseley Canada has been selected as a Top Employer in Hamilton-Niagara.

Hamilton-Niagara's Top Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers. This special designation recognizes the employers in the Hamilton-Niagara area of Ontario that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work.

Employers are evaluated using the criteria of (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement.

Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offers the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.

“We are thrilled with this recognition,” says Kim Forgues, Vice President, Human Resources, Wolseley, Canada. “We’ve made many positive changes to our benefits and total rewards offerings, but our people are our best asset. This award will help us to recruit even more top talent from the industry.”

To see all the reasons Wolseley was selected, visit the Hamilton-Niagara top employer page, to read about our total rewards, employee discounts, and many other reasons Wolseley is a great place to work!

About Wolseley Canada:

Wolseley Canada is a market leader in the wholesale distribution of plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, waterworks, fire protection, pipes, valves and fittings and industrial products. With its head office in Burlington, Ontario, the company has approximately 2,500 employees and more than 220 locations coast to coast. Wolseley's team of sales and service specialists, an industry-leading e-business platform, Wolseley Express, and relationships with the best vendors and brands in the business, make Wolseley the professional's choice across the country.

Wolseley Canada's parent company, Ferguson plc is the world's largest trade distributor of plumbing and heating products and a leading supplier of building materials. Ferguson plc is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: FERG) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: FERG).

For more information, please call

Wolseley Canada
880 Laurentian Drive
Burlington, Ont., L7N 3V6
Jodi Smith-Meisner Director, Communications
Jodi.smith-weisner@wolseleyinc.ca
647-272-5718


