U.S. markets close in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,452.70
    -6.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,207.94
    +47.15 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,392.29
    -60.78 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,018.67
    -19.51 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.85
    +1.66 (+1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.20
    -13.40 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    24.53
    -0.74 (-2.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9460
    +0.1060 (+3.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3043
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5750
    +0.6480 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,971.73
    +703.17 (+1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    976.60
    +4.67 (+0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

Wolters Kluwer 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders adopts all resolutions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Wolters Kluwer N.V.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CMNWX
  • WOLTF
  • WTKWY

Wolters Kluwer 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders adopts all resolutions

Shareholders approve a total dividend of €1.57 per ordinary share

April 21, 2022 – Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL), a leading global provider of expert solutions, insights and services for professionals, announces that all resolutions were adopted as proposed at today’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM).

“In 2021, Wolters Kluwer delivered strong financial results and advanced on several ESG fronts,” said Nancy McKinstry, CEO and Chair of the Executive Board at the AGM. “We developed our new three-year strategic plan which will see us take steps in coming years to accelerate our expert solutions, expand our reach and evolve our core capabilities.”

Changes in the Supervisory Board
The Supervisory Board has appointed Ms. Ann Ziegler as new Chair of the Supervisory Board. She will succeed Mr. Frans Cremers, who has retired from the Supervisory Board at the end of this Annual General Meeting. Mr. Jack de Kreij will succeed Ms. Ziegler as Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board. Ms. Heleen Kersten has been appointed as new member of the Supervisory Board for a term of four years. She will succeed Mr. Cremers as member of the Selection and Remuneration Committee.

The Supervisory Board members represent a diversity of nationality, experience, talent, and expertise. Four (57%) of the seven Supervisory Board members are female.

2021 Financial Statements and Dividend
Shareholders voted to adopt the Financial Statements for 2021 as included in the 2021 Annual Report and approved a total dividend of €1.57 per ordinary share, resulting in a final dividend of €1.03 per ordinary share, payable in May 2022. The cash dividend will be paid net of 15% dividend withholding tax where applicable.

Remuneration
The 2021 remuneration report, including an overview of remuneration to individual members
of the Executive Board and of the Supervisory Board, was adopted with 98.91% of votes in favor.

Other AGM resolutions
All other AGM resolutions were adopted, including the resolution to release the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board from liability for the exercise of their respective duties; to extend the authority of the Executive Board to issue shares; to authorize the Executive Board to acquire shares in the company, and to cancel shares; and the re-appointment of the external auditor for a term of two years.

Shareholders represented
Wolters Kluwer shareholders were represented by proxy voting or by voting instruction, representing a total of 78.90% of the total issued share capital entitled to vote.

Detailed voting results by agenda item will be available on our website at www.wolterskluwer.com/agm shortly.

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Data relevant in relation to the dividend:
April 25, 2022 Ex-dividend date: 2021 final dividend
April 26, 2022 Record date: 2021 final dividend
May 18, 2022 Payment date: 2021 final dividend ordinary shares
May 25, 2022 Payment date: 2021 final dividend ADRs
August 30, 2022 Ex-dividend date: 2022 interim dividend
August 31, 2022 Record date: 2022 interim dividend
September 22, 2022 Payment date: 2022 interim dividend
September 29, 2022 Payment date: 2022 interim dividend ADRs

Media

Investors/Analysts

Gerbert van Genderen Stort

Meg Geldens

Corporate Communications

Investor Relations

t + 31 172 641 230

t + 31 172 641 407

press@wolterskluwer.com

ir@wolterskluwer.com

Forward-looking statements and other important legal information
This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “expect”, “should”, “could”, “shall” and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation: general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer’s businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Certain trademarks referenced are owned by Wolters Kluwer N.V. and its subsidiaries and may be registered in various countries.

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Dropped 8.7% on Wednesday

    Shares of solar microinverter company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell as much as 9.7% today as the solar industry overall cratered. There wasn't significant news out about Enphase or any major solar energy company today, which makes the move a little mysterious.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

    Short-term stock market jitters are a great opportunity to pick up high-growth stocks like these at a discount.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly plans to shut down CNN+

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Akiko Fujita discusses reports that CNN+ is expected to shut down weeks after launching.

  • Why Spotify, DraftKings, and Paramount Global Shares Plunged Today

    Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) were all down big on Wednesday, falling 10.9%, 7.8%, and 8.6%, respectively, on the day. One might think that today's reaction is a bit severe, and that Netflix's troubles may be more company-specific. One might think Paramount Global would get a more bullish turn today, given that it is a direct competitor to Netflix and is much cheaper.

  • PayPal stock continues descent year to date

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the decline in Paypal stock.

  • Alcoa stock dips on earnings, supply chain challenges

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for aluminum company Alcoa.

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Today?

    A legendary investor has called a bottom for the Chinese stock market, but some investors still aren't sure.

  • Tesla reports record profit, Elon Musk teases Cybertruck during earnings call

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi and Pras Subramanian discuss first quarter earnings for Tesla, production issues amid supply chain disruptions, consumer demand, cost increases, and inflation.

  • Overwhelmed by Streaming Choices - A Great Time to Reevaluate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

    There are multiple reasons why investors have found Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) attractive in the past, unfortunately as the price slumped, investors started pulling out, and the company is now trading at early 2020 levels. With the stock reaching new lows today, we decided to reevaluate the intrinsic value of the stock, and look at potential advantages against competitors.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk: 'People do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program'

    "I was surprised that people do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program," the Tesla CEO said on the company's earnings call late Wednesday.

  • Shopify Stock Gets a Price Target Cut. But There Are Reasons to Be Bullish.

    Tech stocks got rocked on Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling 1.4% after two straight days of gains -- hurt by a shock-and-awe earnings miss at tech bellwether Netflix, which reported its first decline in subscriber numbers in 10 years. The damage began with Netflix, but wasn't contained to Netflix. For no apparent reason other than simple investor revulsion over growth stocks, Shopify (SHOP) stock also sold off Wednesday. And yet, while there was no specific news to explain Shopify's

  • Tesla bear says ‘there is no question’ of dramatic stock losses to come

    Roth Capital Partners Managing Director Craig Irwin and Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla stock amid strong earnings report data.

  • 8 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell now according to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cantor’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. California-based hedge fund Mountain […]

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Gains of at Least 50% in These 2 Stock Giants

    The Federal Reserve changed course last month, implementing its first interest rate hike in 3 years, and announcing the end of its long-standing policy of bond purchases – quantitative easing – going forward. The moves are a direct response to high inflation, a necessary shift when the inflation is running at 8.5% annualized. In the meantime, markets are volatile. Stock and bond markets are fluctuating, and we’re starting to see short-term bond yields exceed the long-term. It’s definitely intere

  • The Billionaire Father-Son Team Behind Carvana Is Losing Wealth Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- Used-car dealer Carvana Co. said it faced a “uniquely difficult environment” in the first three months of the year after reporting a larger-than-expected quarterly loss.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Tro

  • Kinder Morgan Gets 2022 Off to a Strong Start

    Last year, Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) delivered an earnings gusher in the first quarter by taking advantage of opportunities that arose when winter storms hit Texas. Because of that, the natural-gas pipeline giant went up against a tough comparable quarter this year. Kinder Morgan generated $1.455 billion of distributable cash flow during the first quarter, down 38% year over year.

  • Shares of Upstart Fell Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) fell roughly 9% today for no obvious reason. While I didn't see any formal news reports, multiple people on Twitter said that analysts at Jefferies had cut their price target for Upstart from $158 to $85. While other fintech stocks traded down today, Upstart trailed its peer group and most other financials as well.

  • ‘I’m already feeling guilty’: My uncle is leaving me a large inheritance, but excluding my siblings. Should I gift them money every year, or set up a trust?

    In the meantime, don’t make any promises to your siblings, or yourself. If either sibling protested the manner in which they received the money and felt like you were “lording” it over them or in some way making them feel “less than” they could always refuse it. Trusts are generally a good option when you want to save on estate taxes.

  • Why PayPal Plunged Today

    PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) investors have had a rough go of it lately, and Wednesday wasn't any better, with the stock down 6.7% as of 1:43 p.m. ET. The stock is now down nearly 70% from its 52-week highs. There wasn't much in the way of "new" news on Wednesday, but a financial analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities kept his "underweight" rating on the stock and lowered his price target.

  • As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

    Markets are well past the initial shock of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the conflict still needs to be resolved somehow. Here are the good, manageable and ugly scenarios.