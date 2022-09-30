U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,609.77
    -30.70 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    28,895.68
    -329.93 (-1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,652.34
    -85.16 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,671.96
    -2.97 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.82
    -1.41 (-1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.60
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    +0.30 (+1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9803
    -0.0016 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    +0.0570 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1162
    +0.0039 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7010
    +0.2580 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,703.96
    +279.30 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    449.71
    +6.28 (+1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

Wolters Kluwer acquires Open Access publisher

Wolters Kluwer N.V.
·4 min read

Wolters Kluwer acquires Open Access publisher;
Expands Breadth of Lippincott Journal Portfolio

Waltham, MA, September 30, 2022 – Wolters Kluwer Health announced today that it has signed and completed an agreement to acquire IJS Publishing Group (IJSPG), a UK-based provider of peer-reviewed medical journals supporting scientists and authors. The IJSPG portfolio consists of 10 journal titles, including the International Journal of Surgery (IJS), IJS Case Reports (IJSCR), and Annals of Medicine and Surgery (AMS).

IJSPG will become part of Health Learning, Research & Practice (LRP), which offers the Ovid® medical research solution, publishes over 300 medical journals and hundreds of medical and nursing books, and produces digital nursing solutions for education and practice. The acquisition expands the breadth and depth of the Lippincott journal portfolio with high impact factor, surgery-related research and strengthens its Open Access position with several well-established journals accessible in over a dozen international databases and platforms.

Vikram Savkar, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Health LRP Medicine Segment at Wolters Kluwer, stated: “Enabling contributors, clinicians, and researchers to benefit globally from research as supported by IJS Publishing Group reinforces our commitment to peer review and Open Access to deliver the best evidence for decision-making. We are committed to delivering trusted content that is discoverable and accessible to advance science and the best care everywhere.”

“For nearly 20 years, IJS Publishing Group has developed innovative and best-in-class products and services across multiple market segments. We are excited by Wolters Kluwer’s leadership in technology-driven research publishing. Its track record of results growing its Lippincott journal portfolio make it a good fit for our next phase of growth for IJSPG,” commented Dr. Riaz Agha, IJSPG Founder, CEO and Chairman and Maliha Agha, IJSPG Director.

In 2021, IJS Publishing Group generated approximately $2 million in gross revenues. Wolters Kluwer expects the investment to deliver a return on invested capital (ROIC) above its weighted cost of capital (8%) within 3-5 years and expects the transaction to have an immaterial impact on adjusted earnings.

###

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (Euronext: WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the clinicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, and tax, finance, audit, risk, compliance, and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer Health provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. We support clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance and compliance, as well as data solutions. For more information about our solutions, visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/health and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media

 

Investors/Analysts

Gerbert van Genderen Stort

André Rebelo

Meg Geldens

Corporate Communications

Wolters Kluwer Health

Investor Relations

t + 31 172 641 230

t +1 781 392 2411

t + 31 172 641 407

press@wolterskluwer.com

andre.rebelo@wolterskluwer.com

ir@wolterskluwer.com

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “expect”, “should”, “could”, “shall” and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation: general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer’s businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Certain trademarks referenced are owned by Wolters Kluwer N.V. and its subsidiaries and may be registered in various countries.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Where Will AbbVie Be in 3 Years?

    In spite of market turmoil, this year has been bright so far for AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV). The company's star drug Humira continues to grow, and even reached the milestone of more than $20 billion in sales last year. Its other immunology drugs and the neuroscience business also are thriving.

  • Jim Cramer is Recommending These 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we will look at 5 high-yielding dividend stocks to buy according to journalist investor Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer is Recommending These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks. The Short-Term Camp Vs The Silent Majority Following the Fed’s 75 basis point […]

  • Nike stock downgraded on 44% rise in inventory

    Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer discusses Wall Street analyst calls on Nike after the athletic apparel giant reported some red flags in its earnings results.

  • Why cruise stocks are plunging today

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for cruise lines.

  • Don't even think about retiring until you have these 3 things completely paid off — your mortgage isn't one of them

    Leaving these accounts open could tarnish your golden years.

  • Seeking at Least 16% Dividend Yield? This Top Analyst Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that’s likely to tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset t

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Crashed Today

    Yesterday I posed the question, "If Carnival misses on earnings tomorrow, what will that mean for Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings?" Well, guess what? Turns out, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) did miss on earnings -- badly -- and as a result, not just Carnival stock but fellow cruise line stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), too, are falling hard.

  • 10 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we shall discuss the 10 best value stocks to buy now. To skip our comprehensive analysis of the global economic outlook in 2022, go directly and see 5 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now. As of September 2022, the global economic outlook is dismal as the threat of an impending recession looms. […]

  • F45 Training stock soars on buyout offer

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi break down the move in F45 Training stock on news of a takeover bid.

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    With the S&P 500 index making new lows in 2022, it is crucial investors stay the course and continue adding high-quality businesses to their portfolios -- through dollar-cost averaging, if possible. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is currently light on profits yet is vital to the burgeoning U.S. e-commerce industry. Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) offer the beautiful pairing of high sales growth and strong free cash flow (FCF) creation and profitability.

  • 2 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Nvidia by 2025

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a top performer on the stock market over the years, with shares of the graphics card specialist rising more than 3,600% over the past decade. The broader market correction has sent shares of Nvidia packing, with the tech giant losing more than 60% of its value since December 2021. The sell-off has brought Nvidia's market capitalization down to just over $300 billion from more than $800 billion in December last year.

  • Is Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Absurdly Cheap or a Value Trap?

    Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan International Value Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, its Investor Class fund ARTKX returned -10.47%, Advisor Class fund APDKX posted a return of -10.42%, and Institutional Class fund APHKX returned -10.41%, compared to a […]

  • 2 Ultra High-Yield Oil Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years

    While investing in stocks is a proven way to build wealth in the long term, high-yield dividend stocks that provide you with passive income can make your money grow much faster. The stock market sell-off is one of the best times to hunt for such passive income streams. Right now, stocks from top-performing sectors like oil are offering compelling opportunities to earn passive income for years to come.

  • AT&T maintains quarterly dividend, with yield above 7%

    AT&T Inc. said Friday it was keeping its quarterly dividend at 27.75 cents a share, payable Nov. 1 to shareholders of record on Oct. 10. With the telecommunications and media company's stock down 0.8% in afternoon trading, the annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 7.21%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Communication Services Select Sector ETF of 1.17% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.83%, and the yield of the 10-year Treasury note of 3.742%. AT&T's stock was the n

  • ‘We are in deep trouble’: Billionaire investor Druckenmiller believes Fed’s monetary tightening will push the economy into recession in 2023

    Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a “hard landing” by the end of 2023 as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening will tip the U.S. economy into recession.

  • Dow Jones Drops On Hot Inflation Data; Tesla Stock Rises Before AI Day

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Friday on hot inflation data. Tesla stock fell ahead of the company's AI Day.

  • It’s the worst September for stocks since 2008. What that means for October.

    September is living up to its reputation as an ugly month for stocks. Here's what the data says about October performance.

  • El-Erian Warns ‘Economic Accident’ Would Precede Any Central Bank Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- Mohamed El-Erian has a cautionary word for anyone anticipating an end to interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve and other central banks.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsPutin Says Annexation Is Forever, Defends Ukraine L

  • Micron stock rises after reporting mixed earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down the latest moves in Micron stock.

  • Now is the time to buy Microsoft stock: Raymond James

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi joins the Live show to discuss a Raymond James analyst’s Outperform rating on Microsoft.