Wolters Kluwer (AMS:WKL) Is Increasing Its Dividend To €1.36

Wolters Kluwer N.V.'s (AMS:WKL) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to €1.36 on 4th of June. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.5%.

Wolters Kluwer's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Based on the last payment, Wolters Kluwer was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 35.7% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 40% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was €0.70, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €2.08. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12% a year over that time. Wolters Kluwer has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Wolters Kluwer has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 12% per annum. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

Wolters Kluwer Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Wolters Kluwer is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

