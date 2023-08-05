Wolters Kluwer (AMS:WKL) Is Increasing Its Dividend To €0.72

The board of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AMS:WKL) has announced that the dividend on 21st of September will be increased to €0.72, which will be 14% higher than last year's payment of €0.63 which covered the same period. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.6% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Wolters Kluwer's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Wolters Kluwer's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 16.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 42% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was €0.69 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was €1.81. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 10% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. We are encouraged to see that Wolters Kluwer has grown earnings per share at 11% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

We Really Like Wolters Kluwer's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Wolters Kluwer is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Wolters Kluwer that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

