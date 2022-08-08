U.S. markets close in 5 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,176.27
    +31.08 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,055.99
    +252.52 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,789.11
    +131.55 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,955.88
    +34.06 (+1.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.63
    -0.38 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.60
    +13.40 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    20.62
    +0.78 (+3.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0220
    +0.0032 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    -0.0570 (-2.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2120
    +0.0049 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7180
    -0.2520 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,157.72
    +1,027.93 (+4.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    563.60
    +20.72 (+3.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,500.19
    +60.45 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    +73.37 (+0.26%)
     

Wolters Kluwer Announces Expansion of Its Corporate Governance Resources

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WOLTF
  • WTKWY

Customers will have access to practical guidance in navigating day‐to‐day FCPA‐related issues

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced it has expanded its content in corporate governance with the addition of a landmark treatise titled "The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act: Compliance, Investigations and Enforcement." The treatise will be available on both the VitalLaw and VitalLaw for Corporate Counsel platforms.

Wolters Kluwer Announces Expansion of Its Corporate Governance Resources
Wolters Kluwer Announces Expansion of Its Corporate Governance Resources

Authored by respected legal practitioners from Willkie Farr & Gallagher, the resource is a comprehensive guide that addresses all aspects of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and offers practical guidance to navigate day‐to‐day FCPA‐related issues, providing legal professionals with thorough, easy‐to‐understand content on these topics in one place. The title has approximately 30 appendices, including practical forms such as sample policies and due diligence checklists, sample contractual FCPA safeguards, compliance certifications, and more.

"This expansion on VitalLaw will provide our customers with beneficial resources and information on the FCPA, a high priority enforcement area for the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "Compliance with the FCPA is a priority for corporations, boards, and management teams around the world, and we are excited to provide our customers with this exceptional resource as we move forward on expanding the breadth of content across our platforms."

Topics covered across this resource include:

- The FCPA's antibribery provisions and accounting provisions;
- The type of conduct for which corporations and individual officers and directors can be held civilly and criminally liable;
- How to implement a compliance program and risk mitigation measures;
- What to do when an FCPA issue arises, and more.

"The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act is a business practices statute, and compliance is critical for global corporations, boards, and management teams who regularly face existential legal and reputational risks from corruption threats and obstacles," said Martin Weinstein, Chair of Willkie Farr & Gallagher's Compliance, Investigations & Enforcement Practice and co-author of the resource. "We are thrilled to partner with Wolters Kluwer to provide an updated, comprehensive guide to all things FCPA to help legal practitioners and in‐house counsel navigate the challenges of doing business successfully and legally around the world."

To learn more, visit: https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/solutions/vitallaw-law-firms

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.
Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk, and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedInTwitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Linda Gharib
Director, Brand & Communications
Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.
Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962
Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolters-kluwer-announces-expansion-of-its-corporate-governance-resources-301601563.html

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Recommended Stories

  • Costco May Have a Huge Workers Problem

    Costco has famously been a good place to work. Costco has more than 13,000 ratings on the website, with 80% of employees recommending working at Costco. Over 2254 reviews even stated that they "love Costco because they provide you with a living wage and great benefits even working part time."

  • Norway threatens to ration electricity in fresh blow for UK energy supplies - live updates

    Twitter founder Jack Dorsey calls for end to China’s Communist Party over zero-Covid policies Ryanair accuses Hungary of imposing ‘baseless’ fine over Viktor Orban’s ‘unjustified’ windfall tax FTSE 100 rises 0.8pc Andrew Orlowski: Wikipedia has become a tool of the Left in the battle to control the truth Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Qualcomm, GlobalFoundries sign pact to double chip manufacturing

    Under a multi-billion dollar revenue agreement, the chips will be produced in GlobalFoundries' factories in the United States, Germany, Singapore and France. The companies committed to support U.S.-based manufacturing by expanding capacity at GlobalFoundries' most advanced semiconductor manufacturing facility, in Malta, New York. U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm was one of GlobalFoundries' first customers to sign a long-term agreement in 2021 to cover multiple geographies and technologies.

  • The Math Behind GE’s Breakup. It’s a Sum-of-the-Parts Party.

    Once the mightiest of industrial conglomerates, GE is breaking into three pieces. It's time to value each of the businesses.

  • Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Revenue Forecasts By 60%

    Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RYTM ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying

    Few money managers have the investing track record that billionaire Warren Buffett brings to the table. Since taking over as CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an average annual return of 20.1%, through Dec. 31, 2021. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, everyone from novice investors to professionals with decades of experience tends to pay close attention.

  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) Analysts Are Reducing Their Forecasts For This Year

    Market forces rained on the parade of Opendoor Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPEN ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • Oil renews slide as supply fears fade, demand worries remain

    Oil futures fall Monday as worries over crude supply appeared to fade and demand worries remain in place.

  • German Power Rises to Record as Heat Wave Scorches Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Benchmark German power for next year rose to a record as a heat wave bolstered demand, putting pressure on energy supplies ahead of the critical winter period.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedPrices have reached a fourth record in f

  • Let Social Security Max Out if You Can. Even in a Down Market.

    In the latest reader mailbag, Barron's Retirement also explores the circumstances in which an older spouse can claim Social Security benefits against a younger spouse.

  • McDonald's has an Answer for Wendy's, Burger King

    The popularity of Wendy's Biggie Bag is rising as are prices on everything -- except the Biggie Bag. The choices to toss in the bag are a Jr. Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken BLT, or a Double Stack. The Biggie Bag still includes a 4-piece chicken nugget, small fries, and a small drink.

  • Should You Really Follow Warren Buffett's Lead on Apple Stock?

    It's hard to argue with the idea Warren Buffett is the greatest living investor. There's a reason he's called the Oracle of Omaha, and it's why many investors follow his every stock move, but often Buffett's investing advice is more one of "do as I say, not as I do." While Berkshire Hathaway does own dozens of companies because of the vast sums of money he invests, Buffett has put most of his eggs into one basket: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • Here's How You Can Retire With $5 Million

    Want to learn how to retire with $5 million? Here are a few things you can do to stretch your nest egg over the course of your retirement.

  • Ford Stock Can Keep Rising After Solid July Sales

    The rebound in Ford's U.S. deliveries should give investors more confidence in the underlying demand environment.

  • How Much Should I Put in My Roth IRA Monthly?

    Setting aside money regularly is one of the surest ways to save for retirement–especially when you take advantage of tax savings over time. Though some retirement accounts are tax-deferred, one popular option that isn't tax-deferred is a Roth IRA. However, … Continue reading → The post How Much to Put in a Roth IRA per Month appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The EV Race Is Turning a Gold Rush Haven Into a Battery Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold has long dominated the Western Australian city of Kalgoorlie, born in a late 19th Century prospecting rush and home to one of the world’s largest-open pit mines, nestled right next to residential streets. Blasts to dislodge precious-metal laced rock from the more than two-mile long Super Pit still frequently rattle the main street.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Ta

  • Apple: Is Advertising the Next Big Revenue Generator? Analyst Weighs In

    The Apple (AAPL) empire might be spearheaded by its flagship product, the iPhone, but along with plenty of other hardware offerings, its Services segment has been growing at a fast pace. There’s also talk of a “game changing” AV/VR headset and even of an Apple Car at some point. But Needham analyst Laura Martin thinks there’s also the prospect of another big revenue stream. “We believe AAPL is in the early stages of building a new mobile advertising platform,” says Martin, who thinks ad revenue

  • Jushi settles lawsuit over ex-CFO who just joined Curaleaf

    Jushi Holdings Inc. said Monday it settled a lawsuit with Curaleaf Holdings Inc. and with its former CFO Edward Kremer. Curaleaf on Monday named Kremer as its new CFO. Curaleaf also named Camilo Lyon as chief investment officer and Mitch Hara as chief strategy officer, which is a new role at the cannabis company. Filed on July 15, the Jushi lawsuit alleged breach of Kremer's employment agreement. The suit also lodged a complaint against Curaleaf for "tortious interference." The cannabis company

  • Citigroup Sued by Loomis Sayles Over $70 Million in Trade Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Loomis, Sayles & Co. sued Citigroup Inc., alleging the bank caused more than $70 million in losses while executing two separate trading orders that swamped the market.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillUS Inflation Peak in Sight But D

  • Copper Miner Oz Minerals Rebuffs BHP’s $5.8 Billion Takeover Bid

    Copper mining company Oz Minerals rejected a takeover approach by BHP, which is seeking to boost its output of a metal needed for electric vehicles, wind turbines and solar farms.