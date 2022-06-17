U.S. markets close in 3 hours 54 minutes

Wolters Kluwer CCH® Tagetik Releases Ultimate Buyer's Guide for Corporate Performance Management Software

3 min read
  WOLTF
  WTKWY

Innovative and updated tool helps today's CFOs, finance teams, and supply chain leaders make informed purchase decisions

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services is pleased to announce the launch of The Ultimate Buyer's Guide to Corporate Performance Management Software, a free online guide that empowers consumers and the industry to easily compare Corporate Performance Management Software (CPM) software on budgeting and planning, analytics and reporting, close and consolidation and pricing.

Wolters Kluwer Logo
Wolters Kluwer Logo

Designed for finance leaders, the practical playbook includes a step-by-step process for conducting a successful software evaluation, including:

  • Assessing and defining the current needs of your business

  • Creating a project timeline

  • Building a buying committee

"The biggest CPM trend for financial management teams we have seen is a movement toward technology-driven strategies," said Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer. "Relying on outdated spreadsheets to run a business is no longer effective and the increase in remote work requires accessibility from a home setting and across multiple devices. We are thrilled to see firms in the US and globally explore and embrace our solution, designed specifically for the office of finance."

The goal of our CPM technology is to establish the industry standard for how finance leaders capture and repurpose financial and operational data, from all sources, without getting tangled in time-consuming data reconciliation exercises between platforms.

The buyer's guide will show how to quickly assess the current CPM software landscape and create a vendor short-list with these 4 tools:

1.  CPM Software Checklist

  1. Vendor comparison features within leading analyst reports:

  2. Business Case Checklist

  3. Sample RFP questions

You can find the complete ultimate buyer's guide here.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for healthcare tax and accounting; governance, risk, and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contacts:

Beatriz Santin
CCH® Tagetik 
+1 339 229 2447 office
Beatriz.santin@wolterskluwer.com

Jackie Hyland
CH® Tagetik
+1 984-218-5410 office 
jackie.hyland@wolterskluwer.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1441883/Wolters_Kluwer_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolters-kluwer-cch-tagetik-releases-ultimate-buyers-guide-for-corporate-performance-management-software-301569761.html

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer

