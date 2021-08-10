U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

Wolters Kluwer’s Enablon Established as a Leader in Newly-Launched Process Safety Management Green Quadrant

Enablon
·5 min read
Market-leading approach interconnects Environment, Health, Safety (EHS) & Sustainability with Operational Risk Management (ORM) Software Solutions

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolters Kluwer’s Enablon has just received top honors for providing industry-leading Process Safety Management (PSM) software solutions to enterprise-scale companies around the world. In the inaugural “Green Quadrant: Process Safety Management Software 2021” report, independent research firm Verdantix scored Enablon highest among 13 vendors in both market momentum and product capabilities regarding PSM software. Enablon is a global leading provider of integrated software solutions for risk and compliance, engineering and operations, and Environment, Health, Safety, Quality (EHSQ) and sustainability.

With excellent scores for solid incident and risk management solutions, the Green Quadrant recognizes Enablon’s pioneering capabilities in interconnecting EHS and ORM software functions. In fact, Verdantix made a special mention of Enablon’s flagship integrated and true SaaS (Software as a Service) Vision Platform, highlighting that “Enablon’s workflow capabilities support firms requiring a high degree of interconnectivity in their operations. This need has become more and more prevalent as firms increasingly look to adopt new process and worker safety technologies and seek to avoid these new data streams being siloed.”

Why PSM Matters
“Process Safety Management today is a crucial part of Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) because it can help companies – particularly in the oil & gas and chemical industries – protect lives, prevent severe environmental damage, and save millions of dollars. PSM is key to protecting a firm’s reputation,” says Laurent Dechaux, Vice President and Managing Director, Wolters Kluwer Enablon. “It’s essential to improve a PSM program through digitalization and automation, and we’re honored that Enablon scored highest for both market momentum and product capabilities in the Verdantix PSM Green Quadrant. This recognizes our team’s daily, pioneering work in helping our customers create a world that is safe, productive and responsible.”

Proof of PSM Performance
Enablon earned the top position for both market momentum and product capabilities in the Leaders’ Quadrant based on the meticulous methodology Verdantix used to rate 13 vendors. The independent research firm awarded Enablon the highest overall scores for its industry-leading work in developing the PSM market landscape and the highest scores among all vendors in platform configurability, including for:

  • Solid performance for process hazard analysis (PHA) and risk visualization

  • Incident follow-up

  • Corrective and preventive actions (CAPA)

  • Document, change, contractor and program management

  • User interface of its solution

  • The number and caliber of customers using the capabilities

How Companies Benefit
Enablon’s clients include major global corporations in industries such as oil & gas, mining, food and beverage, manufacturing, consumer goods, and more. Verdantix recognized Enablon for offering customers strong platform configurability of its PSM solution – stating that through this, Enablon “empowers its customers to better address firm-specific processes.”

Enterprise-scale companies that use Enablon’s incident management workflows to drive specific processes – including multinational food and beverage firms – can track and prioritize process safety incidents.

Advantages for customers with complex risk profiles – e.g., firms in asset-intensive industries, such as oil & gas – include in-house incident workflow configurability to address specific levels of impact. This means Enablon customers can react quicker to end-user demands and can more easily resolve usability issues, which improves user adoption.

Advice for Software Buyers
Enablon’s strengths are further reflected in the PSM Green Quadrant report’s advice for software buyers. Based on its analysis, Verdantix recommends that Enablon should be shortlisted by:

  • Enterprise firms seeking robust solutions across risk and incident management

  • Buyers looking to integrate program management solutions across workflows

Enablon’s integration with the risk management solution CGE Risk is another advantage highlighted in the report. Verdantix states that this integration places Enablon “in a prime position to meet any firm’s PSM requirements. The synergy between solutions such as BowTieXP, IncidentXP, AuditXP and BowTieServer can provide users with extensive insight into process risk.” Enablon acquired CGE in 2020.

“At Enablon, we know that the future of process safety management is built on the integration of EHS and ORM,” says Rob Davis, Vice President of Product Management, Wolters Kluwer Enablon. “The PSM Green Quadrant 2021 report demonstrates that our integrated Vision Platform adds value for our customers and the market overall, and it validates our strategy to constantly elevate our software, data and services so firms can manage process safety risks.”

Adds Dechaux: “This is the sixth year we’ve been recognized as a leader in industry benchmark reports by Verdantix. With this being the first PSM Green Quadrant report, it speaks volumes that Enablon is leading the field.”

You can get more information about Enablon’s Vision Platform at www.enablon.com. For more details on the “Green Quadrant: Process Safety Management Software 2021” report, click here.

About Enablon, a Wolters Kluwer business
Enablon, a Wolters Kluwer business, is the world’s leading provider of integrated software solutions for risk and compliance; engineering and operations; environment, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) and sustainability. We help create a better world by making organizations responsible, productive and safe through innovative technology. Hundreds of industry-leading enterprises and millions of users worldwide rely on our solutions to minimize risks, increase worker safety, prevent incidents from happening, achieve regulatory compliance and reduce environmental impact. For more information, visit www.enablon.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands. For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contact:
Astrid Greve-Spencer
Global Associate Director, Corporate Affairs and Communications
Wolters Kluwer Enablon
M: +1.708.427.8429
E: astrid.greve@wolterskluwer.com


