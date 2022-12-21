U.S. markets close in 4 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,878.00
    +56.38 (+1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,365.54
    +515.80 (+1.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,711.98
    +164.87 (+1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,780.96
    +32.95 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.16
    +1.93 (+2.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.60
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0612
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6640
    -0.0200 (-0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2089
    -0.0095 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1160
    +0.3860 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,848.76
    -9.29 (-0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.59
    +1.35 (+0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.77
    +119.15 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

Wolters Kluwer names Carlos Rivero SVP, Global Talent Management

Wolters Kluwer N.V.
·3 min read

Carlos Rivero

Carlos Rivero is appointed as Senior Vice President, Global Talent Management at Wolters Kluwer
Carlos Rivero is appointed as Senior Vice President, Global Talent Management at Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer names Carlos Rivero SVP, Global Talent Management

Alphen aan den Rijn, December 21, 2022 — Wolters Kluwer (Euronext: WKL), a leading provider of expert solutions, insights and services for professionals, today announced the appointment of Carlos Rivero as Senior Vice President, Global Talent Management. Based in New York, Mr. Rivero has overall talent management responsibility for the Dutch-based technology company.

"We are very pleased to welcome Carlos Rivero to Wolters Kluwer as our new Senior Vice President, Global Talent Management,” says Bill Baker, Chief Human Resources Officer at Wolters Kluwer. “He will provide strategic leadership for our end-to-end talent management work including Talent Acquisition, Talent Development, DEIB (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging), and Talent Analytics. Bringing these talent management disciplines together allows us to have an integrated approach from sourcing and attracting top talent to creating the right development opportunities for our employees to have dynamic and fulfilling careers with us.”

Mr. Rivero comes to Wolters Kluwer with deep experience in the talent space, most recently running his own consultancy after having served as the Chief Talent Officer of Marsh & McLennan for more than eight years. Prior to that, he worked at Accenture, Mercer, Oliver Wyman, and Delta Consulting Group. He holds a Ph.D. in industrial/organizational psychology from New York University.

“I’m honored to begin this new role leading Wolter Kluwer’s integrated talent management team,” says Rivero. “We have an exciting opportunity to contribute more to the success of Wolters Kluwer and drive a proactive agenda to support people’s growth, learning agility, productivity and effectiveness.”

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedInTwitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contacts

Erica Glass (US)

Gerbert van Genderen Stort (Europe/Asia)

Corporate Communications

Corporate Communications

Tel: (516) 238-2280

Tel: +31 172 64 1230

press@wolterskluwer.com

press@wolterskluwer.com

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information
This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “expect”, “should”, “could”, “shall” and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation: general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer’s businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Certain trademarks referenced are owned by Wolters Kluwer N.V. and its subsidiaries and may be registered in various countries.

 

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares in General Electric Powered Higher Today

    Shares of industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) were up by 3% just before the close of trading today. The order is for a temporary reserve power plant in Dublin, which, according to a GE press release, will be "powered by 6 GE LM2500XPRESS gas turbines delivering a combined capacity of up to approximately 200 megawatts (MW)."

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After Plummeting?

    If investors were judging Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) business performance based on its 2022 stock price performance, they might guess that sales weren't doing well. Indeed, the electric car company's vehicle production increased 67% sequentially in the third quarter, leading to a 47% bump in deliveries over the same period. Or should the growth stock be avoided?

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Says Recession Is Likely, but Stays Heavily Invested in These 2 Stocks

    The voices issuing warnings of an impending recession have been growing louder. The feeling on Wall Street is that one is all but inevitable right now. One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire David Rubenstein. The Carlyle Group co-founder believes that due to the current economic environment of "jacked up" interest rates, gross domestic product growth is set to decelerate, bringing in to play a recession. Not only that, but he also thinks the Fed is unlikely to put the brakes

  • Elon Musk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk pushed back on criticism from one of Tesla Inc.’s most vocal supporters amid growing concern about the chief executive officer’s ability to manage Twitter Inc. and his other businesses.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records t

  • In the wake of Ford Motor Company's (NYSE:F) latest US$8.1b market cap drop, institutional owners may be forced to take severe actions

    Every investor in Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 49...

  • My Top 5 Portfolio Holdings for 2023

    As much as we'd like the stock market to increase in value every year, corrections, crashes, and bear markets are a more common occurrence than most people probably realize. In 2022, investors have dealt with all three major U.S. stock indexes plunging into respective bear markets. On the bright side, bear markets have a reputation for allowing investors to buy high-quality stocks at a discount.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 70% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    There’s been no hiding place for most investors seeking shelter from 2022’s stormy market conditions. Most corners of the market have been subjected to a torrid time, pushed under by a combination of soaring inflation, the aggressive interest rate hikes taken in order to tame it, and a global macro environment rocked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s zero-Covid policies. The fear now is that a recession in 2023 is all but inevitable – either of the mild variety or a lengthy and painful

  • Stocking Stuffers: 2 Stocks Trading Under $5

    Two stocks that have fallen as much as 95% from last year's highs can be had for just a few bucks. Let's go holiday shopping.

  • Rite Aid stock advances on narrower-than-expected losses in Q3

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Rite Aid.

  • Returns At Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) Appear To Be Weighed Down

    If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to...

  • Institutional investors in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) see US$220m decrease in market cap last week, although long-term gains have benefitted them.

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXSM ), it is important to understand...

  • Why Meta and Shopify Popped and Roku Dropped Yesterday

    On a day when many technology and consumer goods stocks are down big, two companies holding up well are Meta (NASDAQ: META) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). The two companies have a symbiotic relationship: To drive sales, Shopify store owners advertise on Meta. Meta closed the day up 2.3%, and Shopify was up 1.4%.

  • Is Amazon Stock a Buy Going Into 2023 After Nike's Report?

    In this video, I will talk about Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), specifically some new price targets from analysts and news about AWS. I'll also go over the crucial Nike (NYSE: NKE) second-quarter earnings and what they could mean for the rest of retail as we head into 2023.

  • War of Words Between Elon Musk and a Tesla Investor

    This is unheard of in the Tesla community: Critics fired against Elon Musk, the co-founder and CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer, considered the architect of the electric revolution in the automotive industry. Until now, the billionaire has been revered by investors and fans of the company, who embrace his vision for Tesla and generally support all of his wildest endeavors. Musk has helped Tesla, founded in 2003, avoid bankruptcy on several occasions and most recently in 2018 and 2019.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming -- 3 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    Bear markets are tough, and this year, all three major indexes dipped into bear territory. Investors love these periods of gains because bull markets can significantly grow the value of a portfolio. There are two reasons to love Target (NYSE: TGT) in tough times and in easier ones.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Growth Stock Down 59% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

    This industry-leading SaaS platform has been taken down by the bear market, but this too shall pass.

  • Carnival Beats Earnings Estimates, but Fuel and Food Costs Soared

    Carnival shares were rising Wednesday after the cruise operator posted a narrower loss for its fiscal fourth quarter. Carnival (ticker: CCL) posted an adjusted loss of 85 cents a share on revenue of $3.84 billion, compared to the loss of $1.72 a share on revenue of $1.29 billion a year ago. “The momentum has continued into December, which bodes well for 2023 overall as more markets open for cruise travel, protocols continue to relax, our closer to home itineraries play out, our stepped-up advertising efforts pay dividends and our brands continue to hone all aspects of their revenue generating activities,” Chief Executive Josh Weinstein said in the release.

  • Should You Invest in Energy Transfer LP (ET) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • CVS Health (CVS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, CVS Health (CVS) closed at $95, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day.

  • 12 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5

    In this article, we discuss 12 best affordable stocks to buy under $5. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5. Third Point, a New York-based financial advisor, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter back in October, in which the fund highlighted its market […]