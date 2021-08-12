Wolters Kluwer nominates Heleen Kersten for appointment to Supervisory Board

August 12, 2021, Wolters Kluwer today announced the nomination of Heleen Kersten for appointment to its Supervisory Board. The nomination will be submitted to the Wolters Kluwer Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 21, 2022.

Ms. Kersten is a partner at law firm Stibbe. She specializes in mergers and acquisitions, equity capital markets, corporate law and corporate governance. She started practicing in 1989 with Stibbe, before joining Davis Polk in New York and London. In 1993, she returned to Stibbe Amsterdam and has practiced there ever since. Ms. Kersten became a partner in 1997. From 2008 to 2013, she was managing partner of Stibbe Amsterdam, whilst remaining active in her areas of specialism.

Ms. Kersten is Chairman of the Dutch Red Cross and Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Rijksmuseum. She is also member of the Supervisory Board of STMicroelectronics, member of the board of the Foundation Concertgebouworkest and member of the advisory board of the Institute of Internal Auditors. Ms. Kersten holds master degrees in Dutch law and in tax law, both from Leiden University and she has published articles in the areas of mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board Frans Cremers commented: “We are very pleased to be able to nominate Heleen Kersten for appointment to our Supervisory Board. We look forward to benefitting from her extensive experience. With her nomination, the composition of the Supervisory Board even more underpins the strong diversity at senior management level of the company.”

