Wolters Kluwer's (AMS:WKL) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AMS:WKL) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 21st of September to €0.72. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.7%.

Wolters Kluwer's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Wolters Kluwer's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 16.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 42% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from €0.69 total annually to €1.90. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Wolters Kluwer has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 11% per annum. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

We Really Like Wolters Kluwer's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Wolters Kluwer is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Wolters Kluwer that you should be aware of before investing. Is Wolters Kluwer not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

