'Wolverine' is getting his own PS5 game from Spider-Man studio Insomniac

Insomniac Games is working on Marvel's Wolverine, a standalone game coming exclusively to the PlayStation 5. There's neither a release date nor many details about the project for now, but the studio showed off a teaser during today's PlayStation showcase. Check it out here:

Insomniac is the studio behind Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sunset Overdrive and other iconic franchises. The developer is known for building agile, rapid-paced games with slick movements and gorgeous environments, so we'll see how that translates to Wolverine.

Insomniac's head of franchise strategy Ryan Schneider shared how Wolverine came to be greenlit in a PlayStation Blog post directly following today's showcase.

"Our goal here is to not only respect the DNA of what makes the character so popular, but also look for opportunities to make it feel fresh and truly reflect the Insomniac spirit," Schneider said. "Even though Marvel’s Wolverine is very early in development, from what I’ve seen of its emotional narrative and cutting-edge gameplay (see what I did there?), the team is already creating something truly special."

Of course, he would say that.

Insomniac is also developing Marvel's Spider-Man 2, starring Venom.