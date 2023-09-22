Wolverine marijuana shop aims to take advantage of I-75 proximity

WOLVERINE — Ever since Michigan voters approved a ballot initiative legalizing marijuana use by adults in 2018, industry observers have been saying that marijuana should be able to fit comfortably into the state's rural economy.

So far Gaylord, Kalkaska, and Mackinaw City are among the Northern Michigan communities that have unlocked the door to this economic development tool.

Now the village of Wolverine in Cheboygan County has joined in as Scott Mann recently opened The Corner Farmacy on South Straits Highway right next to Wolverine Cabinet Co.

Mann said Brian O'Connor of Wolverine Cabinet leased him the space for his shop.

"We have built up a nice relationship and I think Brian has recognized that we can bring a lot to Wolverine in terms of jobs and tax revenue," Mann said.

Scott Mann thinks Wolverine's location right off of I-75 will bring in enough traffic to drum up business for his marijuana retail shop located on South Straits Highway next to Wolverine Cabinet Co.

Mann sees a lot of traffic in Wolverine and he believes that the village's location off of I-75 represents an ideal marketing opportunity.

"I believe we can operate here for a long time. Our proximity to I-75 will bring traffic. We may not catch them on the way up but if we have competitive deals like we do now, we will get an influx of those heading downstate," said Mann.

Mann points out that Wolverine is about 20 miles north of Gaylord, within a half hour drive of Harbor Springs and Petoskey and about an hour from the Mackinac Bridge. Wolverine is also located in the middle of a recreational wonderland that draws thousands year round.

"We have the only stop sign on Straits Highway from Gaylord to the Mackinac Bridge. Yes we are competing on a limited scale with Gaylord (and its numerous shops). All the traffic that comes through here is either commuters going to those locations or day-use people that are fishing or snowmobiling. I think we should be able to get at least a portion of those sales," he said.

Two years ago, Mann approached village officials with his idea for a marijuana shop. He also wanted to build a consumption lounge but withdrew that idea to focus on the retail store.

While there were a few residents opposed to the concept, eventually Wolverine gave him the green light after he worked with village officials.

"We wanted to do things right and create jobs and bring in tax revenue, which is much needed in Wolverine," said Mann. "We answered everyone's questions and made it clear we didn't want to change anything. We just wanted to fit in."

Mann offers edibles, oils and flower buds.

"We will have the largest and most popular brands. We will also have what I call some 'mom-and-pop' products as well," he said.

Currently, the store is open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

"Some have requested that we open as early as 6 a.m. and we will consider that," he said.

Mann said he didn't use marijuana or even drink much while he was in college. Everything changed in 2015 when he was seriously injured in an auto accident at Otsego Lake State Park in Gaylord that saw him brought back to life at one point.

His prolonged recovery included 13 medical procedures. He said marijuana enabled him to deal with the pain without the use of opioids.

"I experienced the benefits of a half of a joint before physical therapy and it definitely helped me to get through everything," Mann said.

