Wolverine World Wide Full Year 2023 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$2.24b (down 17% from FY 2022).

Net loss: US$39.6m (loss narrowed by 79% from FY 2022).

US$0.50 loss per share (improved from US$2.37 loss in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Wolverine World Wide Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 1.8%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 7.8% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Luxury industry in the US are expected to grow by 7.0%.

Performance of the American Luxury industry.

The company's shares are up 9.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that Wolverine World Wide is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

