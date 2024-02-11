Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.10

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will pay a dividend of $0.10 on the 1st of May. The dividend yield will be 4.6% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Wolverine World Wide's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. While Wolverine World Wide is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 1.6%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing.

Wolverine World Wide Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.24 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.40. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.2% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past five years, it looks as though Wolverine World Wide's EPS has declined at around 53% a year. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Our Thoughts On Wolverine World Wide's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Wolverine World Wide (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about. Is Wolverine World Wide not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

