Wolverine World Wide's (NYSE:WWW) Dividend Will Be $0.10

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will pay a dividend of $0.10 on the 1st of August. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 2.9%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Wolverine World Wide's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Even in the absence of profits, Wolverine World Wide is paying a dividend. The company is also yet to generate cash flow, so the dividend sustainability is definitely questionable.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 5.5%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing.

Wolverine World Wide Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.24, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.2% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Wolverine World Wide's EPS has fallen by approximately 36% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Wolverine World Wide that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

