Wom Chile, Bondholders Hire Lawyers Ahead of Possible Talks

(Bloomberg) -- WOM Chile and some of its creditors have tapped legal advisers ahead of potential debt talks, according to people familiar with the situation.

Holders of global bonds issued by the mobile operator began working with Dechert LLP this week, according to the people, who asked not to be named as the negotiations are private. They didn’t identify members of the bondholder group that retained the law firm.

The company is working with law firm White & Case LLP, according to another person familiar with the matter. It had already hired Rothschild last year to help it refinance its debt coming due this year.

“The news suggests that a potentially lengthy in or out-of-court restructuring process is becoming increasingly likely,” Sebastian Hofmeister, who follows the company for Lucror Analytics, wrote in a Friday note.

WOM bonds collapsed this week as Moody’s Ratings cut its credit score deeper into junk. The closely held company is struggling to convince investors it can manage a $348 million bond payment due in November.

Representatives for Dechert and White & Case didn’t reply to messages seeking comment. WOM declined to comment.

In a statement released Thursday, WOM said “options to refinance” the 2024 bond have taken longer than expected but it’s still analyzing alternatives to meet the obligation before November.

The 2024 notes plummeted 17 cents to trade at 60.5 cents, while bonds due in 2028 plunged 28 cents to 29 cents on the dollar, according to Trace data.

WOM, which has been hit by strong competition, has about a fifth of the market share for mobile lines in Chile, trailing Movistar and Entel SA, according to data through September collected by the local regulator. Carlos Slim’s Claro has the fourth place.

--With assistance from Maria Elena Vizcaino.

(Adds company legal adviser in third paragraph, analyst commentary in fourth)

