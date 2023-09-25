Woman accidentally finds Powerball jackpot ticket worth $100,000 in pile of papers

A lucky Virginia woman stumbled upon a winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 while sorting through some old papers.

The 75-year-old from Springfield, Virginia, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed her prize on Wednesday at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.

She purchased the winning ticket at Marlow Winghouse & Sports Grill in Temple Hills, Maryland, on July 19, when the Powerball jackpot was still growing and eventually ended with a $1.08 billion win by a single ticket holder in California.

After purchasing the ticket, she forgot to check it for a win until two months later, while she was sifting through some papers.

"This is wonderful," she told Virginia Lottery after rediscovering the ticket. "I am just blessed."

Although she needed help remembering the specifics of her ticket purchase, she informed the Maryland Lottery that she had picked random numbers. Despite this, she matched four regular numbers and the Powerball number, winning the game's $50,000 third-tier prize.

In addition to buying a Powerball ticket, she opted for the Power Play, which doubled her prize to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier was drawn. The winning numbers for the July 19 Powerball drawing were 7, 10, 11, 13, and 24, with the Powerball number being 24.

She plans to deposit the winnings into her bank account and discuss with her family how to spend the prize money.

Next Powerball

There were no winners for the estimated $750 million Powerball jackpot Saturday night so the next drawing is Monday with the jackpot at $785 million.

If it is won, the jackpot will be the fourth largest in the game's history.

What is the largest Powerball jackpot ever?

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022: Won in California $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.080 Billion, July 19, 2023: Won in California. $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin. $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts. $754.6 Million, Feb. 6, 2023: Won in Washington. $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland. $699.8 Million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California. $687.8 Million, Oct. 27, 2018: Won in Iowa and New York. $632.6 Million, Jan. 5, 2022: Won in California and Wisconsin

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Woman finds old Powerball ticket worth $100,000 in pile of papers