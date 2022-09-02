Woman accused of catfishing mystery CEO and threatening to release sexually explicit pics allegedly used 'multiple identities to target wealthy men'

34-year-old Sakoya Blackwood was arrested Wednesday on charges of cyberstalking and extortion.

Blackwood allegedly catfished the CEO of a publicly trade company as part of an extortion ploy.

She is accused of threatening to release explicit images and conversations in exchange for money.

A 34-year-old New York woman accused of catfishing an unnamed CEO and threatening to release his explicit images was charged with extortion and cyberstalking, the Department of Justice reported.

Sakoya Blackwood allegedly "used multiple online identities to target wealthy and high-profile men" starting in March 2022 at least, according to the DOJ and court documents. Among these men was the CEO of a publicly traded company — identified only as "Victim-1" — who she threatened with releasing explicit images and conversations in an extortion ploy.

According to the DOJ, Blackwood "engaged in a campaign of harassment" against the CEO, which involved "sending numerous intimidating and threatening text messages."

Blackwood was arrested on Wednesday and is now facing a three-count indictment, including charges of interstate communications with the intent to extort, cyberstalking, and extortion.

Court documents show authorities found six different identification cards from multiple states while searching Blackwood's home, which she shares with her mother in the Bronx.

Her aliases included Lila Cohen, Louren Hennessy, Susannah Forest, Harper Dean, Nataya Romeo, and Jessica Bottomley, MD. Authorities said they believe Blackwood was using these aliases while claiming different addresses and academic degrees to apply for jobs.

"No one should have to fear public humiliation and financial loss from the release of personal, private information," Damian Williams, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement. "As alleged, Sakoya Blackwood created that very fear and sought to capitalize on it for her own personal gain."

In addition to the CEO, several other affluent men were part of the catfishing and extortion scheme, the DOJ claimed.

Story continues

"Most people hope for a personal human connection in life, and scam artists twist that desire into illicit schemes to steal more than hearts," FBI Assistant Director Michael J. Driscoll said in a statement.

"We believe Blackwood used tactics we allege in this indictment to blackmail and extort money from other victims. We are asking those people to contact us so we can help them but also to ensure no one else ever falls victim to Blackwood's alleged deception."

Read the original article on Business Insider