A woman is baffled by a glitch on her iPhone that causes a hidden alarm to go off at 9:25 a.m. every morning

Angele Sofia, who has asked for the internet's help solving the mystery of her phantom alarm. @angelegsofia/TikTok

A woman asked for the internet's dealing with a phantom alarm on her iPhone.

It goes off every day at 9:25 a.m. despite her not having scheduled it.

Even Apple employees are baffled, she said.

A woman turned to TikTok to help solve the mystery of a phantom alarm on her iPhone.

Angele Sofia posted a video on Tuesday, saying she had "some sort of glitch or problem" with her phone that "no single Apple employee can seem to figure out."

She said every morning, without fail, her alarm would ring at 9:25 a.m.

The problem is that she never set the alarm, nor does it seem to exist in any of her settings.

Sofia showed screenshots of her phone screen, which showed no alarms set for that time.

She said it started around five years ago, for no particular reason.

The alarm rings once, she said, unlike other alarms that continue until they are stopped. It also doesn't ring if her phone is on silent, she said, just pops up as a notification.

"This alarm has transferred through phones," she said. "When you get a new iPhone you can transfer your data over, because I don't want to start fresh. My 9:25 alarm comes with it."

Sofia said she's become convinced it's some kind of omen, and that 9:25 will one day be her time of death.

"Can someone tell me how to get rid of it?" she pleaded. "What is happening? Why am I haunted by a 9:25 alarm?"

Sofia's TikTok amassed over 600,000 views, and viewers ran to the comments to leave their suggestions.

Some guessed that the alarm may be caused by an old calendar event, or that it was something to do with her sleep schedule settings on the health app.

Others said a factory reset was her only option, since transferring phones had not solved the problem.

Sofia tried out some of the suggestions and posted another video the next day. She filmed herself waiting until 9:25 a.m. to see if any of them had worked.

They didn't.

In a third video, Sofia said the alarm was definitely not caused by her sleep settings because she had checked it.

Story continues

She showed a screen recording of her sleep app, showing nothing set up.

She posted another TikTok the next morning after deleting the sleep settings altogether, but that didn't work either.

Sofia begged people to keep leaving their advice and help her solve the mystery.

"Can someone free me from the bane of my existence please," she said. "I'm desperate."

Some said the alarm may have carried over from an old device via iCloud, while others recommended she change time zones to see if the alarm adjusted with it.

A few people, however, suggested Sofia just learn to live with it. One commenter, for example, said she should "invent a nice routine" for that time.

"It's my 'go get a coffee' alarm now," Sofia replied.

Insider contacted Apple for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Read the original article on Business Insider