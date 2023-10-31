Woman buys scratch-off ticket for first time, wins top prize from Kentucky lottery

In an unexpected twist, a woman from Kentucky who had never before participated in any lottery game tried her luck with a scratch-off ticket and ended up winning a $75,000 prize.

Striding into the Marathon Food Mart on East Main Street in Frankfort on October 2, Rebecca Napier purchased a $5 "Cash Eruption" instant game ticket for the first time.

Napier was sending a care package to her her daughter, who was in Florida taking care of her grandfather after a death in the family. As Napier visited the Frankfort store, she contemplated buying a lottery ticket for the first time to put inside the care package for her daughter.

She bought a "Cash Eruption" scratch-off ticket due to its bright orange look.

The temptation to buy her first lottery ticket rose as she decided to play instead of sending it to her daughter.

"I told her we could split the winnings," Napier told the Kentucky Lottery as she called her daughter on the phone while she was about to scratch off the ticket.

As she scratched off the ticket, she said she stared in disbelief as every spot revealed a cash prize, totaling the game's grand prize of $75,000.

Napier told the Lottery she was surprised when she looked at her ticket. She returned to the Marathon Food Mart and asked the owner to confirm that it was a winner. During this time, her daughter was on the phone and didn't believe her mom was serious.

"She kept saying, 'Stop, Mom, that's mean,'" Napier told the Lottery. "I told her, 'You're going to pay your car off.'"

As the next week arrived, the Kentucky Lottery said Napier made her way into the headquarters in Louisville with a mix of excitement and nervousness.

"I've never played, but something about that ticket just stood out," she told Lottery officials.

Marathon Food Mart owners won a $750 bonus commission for selling the winning lottery ticket.

What is Cash Eruption?

Cash Eruption is a $5 Kentucky instant game that launched in July 2023 with a top prize of top prize of $75,000.

Players have a chance of winning 1,522 second-tier prizes worth $500 and 6,454 third-tier prizes worth $100.

What are the odds of winning Cash Eruption?

The chance of winning any prize in Cash Eruption is 1 in 3.63.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

